BSNL's Rs 1 SIM offer with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls extended: Final opportunity to try its 4G BSNL's Rs 1 SIM offer is a great opportunity for those who want to try out BSNL service in their area before switching. It also provides 2GB of daily data and unlimited calling to users.

New Delhi:

BSNL has extended its recent promotional offer, which provides a 30-day validity plan for just Rs 1. This special plan includes unlimited calling, 2GB of daily data, and free SMS. Originally set to expire on August 31, the offer has now been extended until September 15.

The plan was initially launched as an Independence Day promotion, offering significant benefits to users for a minimal cost. This Rs 1 plan is exclusively available to new BSNL users. Anyone who purchases a new BSNL SIM during the offer period will be eligible for the 30-day plan.

BSNL's offer details

The plan provides unlimited voice calling, 100 free daily national SMS, and 2GB of daily high-speed data, totaling 60GB over the 30-day period. This offer is not available to existing BSNL customers, as the company aims to increase its user base.

Efforts to increase ARPU

A recent TRAI report indicates that lakhs of BSNL and Vi users have switched networks in recent months. In response to this decline, the government-owned telecom company launched this offer. The government is also focused on increasing BSNL's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and has scheduled a monthly review meeting for this purpose.

BSNL has been given a target to increase its ARPU by 50 percent. Instructions have also been given to achieve this without raising the cost of existing plans. Additionally, the company is installing thousands of new mobile towers to improve its network connectivity and ensure a better experience for users.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also launched a new plan that costs under Rs 200 and gives you 2GB of data each day. BSNL shared the news on its official X account and pointed out that this plan is much cheaper than similar ones offered by private companies, which usually charge almost twice as much. In addition to the data, the plan also comes with unlimited calling and free text messages.

ALSO READ: Government's major action: Over 2 crore phone connections blocked for fraudulent activities