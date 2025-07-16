Google offers Gemini AI Pro plan free for Indian students: Here’s how to apply Gemini Advanced AI plan includes tools such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, NotebookLM, Gemini Live, Veo 3, and 2TB of cloud storage, all designed to enhance learning, writing, and productivity. Students aged 18 and above can apply until September 15, 2025.

New Delhi:

Google has introduced the ‘Gemini for Students’ plan, which is a limited-time offer. The new plan will enable the eligible Indian college students to get free access to Gemini Advanced—the AI-powered subscription typically bundled with the Google One AI Premium plan. The offer runs until September 15 (2025), and is open to students aged 18 and above.

What do students get for free?

The subscription unlocks a full year of premium AI tools, including:

Gemini 2.5 Pro: Google’s most advanced AI model Deep Research tools: For reliable sources and academic research Gmail, Docs and Sheets integration: For writing, editing, and collaboration 2TB cloud storage: Across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos Veo 3: AI-powered video creation tool Gemini Live: Real-time, voice-based learning assistant NotebookLM: Organises and summarises study notes (5x usage)

How to apply?

Students can visit the official offer page of Google and register using their college email ID or other student verification methods.

No payment or card details are needed.

Why does this matter?

With AI becoming central to education and career prep, Google aims to help students learn faster, study smarter, and stay ahead. The move also supports responsible AI use among India’s youth.

India gets first access

India is among the first countries to receive the Gemini for Students rollout at this scale. Google hasn't announced a user cap, so thousands of students are likely to benefit.

Boosting student confidence with AI

According to a Google-Kantar report, 95 per cent of Indian students using Gemini felt more confident in their daily tasks, and 75 per cent expressed the need for such AI tools to support their growth and learning.

A new era of learning with Gemini AI

With this initiative, Google is positioning Gemini as more than just a chatbot; it's becoming a digital study partner for millions of Indian students. As AI continues to shape the future of education, offers like this are paving the way for smarter, more confident learners. If you are a college student in India, this is the right time to explore the power of AI, completely free for a year.