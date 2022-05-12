Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro launched, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: INDIA TV Google Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro

Google has unleashed the new Pixel 6A smartphone which is considered an affordable A-series smartphone and the third device in the Pixel 6-series. The smartphone features a lot of similarities to the vanilla Pixel 6, which is a more expensive device from Google. The similarities like the new Pixel 6A comes with design language and is powered by the Tensor chipset.

Also, at the launch event. Google further announced the Pixel Buds Pro which is a TWS earbud.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications:

The Pixel 6A smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display and will be powered by the Tensor GS101 chipset, which earlier powered the other two Pixel 6-series smartphones. For strength, the smartphone will come with a 6GB LPDDR5 RAM along with a 128GB storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6A will feature a 12.2-megapixel main rear shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back panel. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel camera. Furthermore, Google has mentioned a number of software-based camera features in the new device- like Magic Eraser and Nightlight for better quality image delivery.

The Pixel 6A comes will run on Android 12 OS and features the device will feature a 4,500 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging capabilities. The device comes with a stereo speaker feature and on the connectivity front, the device includes 5G, Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi. The phone also gets stereo speakers.

Google’s India Twitter handle has made a separate confirmation stating that the device will come to India by ‘later this year’.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Specifications:

The Pixel Buds Pro comes with an active noise-cancellation feature and is powered by a new custom audio processor, as per the statement made by Google. The earbuds feature a transparency mode which enables the users to hear the sound outside the speaker (means the noise cancellation will go on halt).

The Buds Pro is claimed to officer 11 hours of battery life along with 7 hours when ANC is turned on.

The earbuds are integrated with ‘Google Assistant’ and further, the earbuds will get a Spatial Audio through an update, later this year.

Price:

Also, the earbuds are capable to use Google’s Find My Device app in order to locate your Pixel Buds Pro, when you are unable to find it.

The Google Pixel 6A is announced to be priced at $449 (which is around INR 34,728). On the other hand, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199 (which is around INR 15,391).