Google Gemini gets new tools for Canvas, Veo 3.1, Gemini 2.5 Flash and more Gemini introduces powerful updates to Gemini Canvas, Veo 3.1, and Gemini 2.5 Flash. The latest rollout enhances AI creativity, learning, and productivity with new presentation tools, realistic video creation, and advanced LaTeX support.

New Delhi:

Google's latest Gemini feature drop for October 2025 sees a new lineup of improvements to its AI-powered platforms and tools. The new update enhances the experience of Genius with creative, learning, and entertainment-focused features to make Gemini even more indispensable to users.

Create presentations in a jiffy with Gemini Canvas.

Among the premium features is Gemini Canvas, which now allows users to create complete presentations instantly. With a topic typed or a file uploaded, Gemini builds and creates themed slides, images, and layouts. Users can simply export the slides into Google Slides for additional editing. The feature has already been rolled out to Pro users, while Free users will have access in the next few weeks.

Veo 3.1: Real-life video production with enhanced controls

The Veo 3.1 update is said to be a major level up in video-making capabilities. Users could create videos with real-life textures, which will have enhanced camera controls, and add dialogue and sound effects easily.

These capabilities make Veo a more comprehensive content creation and filmmaking instrument for the Gemini users.

Gemini 2.5 Flash: Learning support steps

The Gemini 2.5 Flash update will be aiming qat improve the education and technical support for the users. It will be able to offer step-by-step tutorials to the users on complex subjects, which will involve organising responses which are more effective, and understanding pictures like notes or diagrams to explain things better.

Improved LaTeX and Google TV integration

For students and professionals, the Gemini on the internet now offers improved LaTeX support, where users can copy equations, edit them from within Canvas, and download files easily as PDFs.

Gemini on Google TV also takes AI beyond productivity. Consumers can ask conversational questions and discover tailored movie or show recommendations, and watch supporting YouTube videos for further information.

In total, with this October 2025 launch, Google will further position Gemini as a powerful, multi-purpose AI platform, which is a blend of creativity, learning and entertainment into one smart ecosystem.