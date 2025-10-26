From OnePlus 15 to Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Top smartphones launching in November 2025 November 2025 is set to be a busy month for smartphone lovers in India, as major brands like OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, iQOO, and Realme prepare to launch their flagship and mid-range models.

New Delhi:

The smartphone industry is warming up for November, as they are set to launch a number of new smartphones. Many major brands were set to unveil their new devices, and there are flagship devices, which are likely the OnePlus 15, alongside affordable devices like the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, leaving users with a wealth of new choices to consider.

OnePlus 15 Series

The OnePlus 15 series will be launched in India this November (2025). It is going to be equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset backed by a 7300 mAh battery with support for 120 W charging, and a 50 MP triple rear camera module.

OPPO Find K9 Series

Scheduled to arrive on November 18, the OPPO Find K9 Series will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It will also feature 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 will arrive in the world on November 25 with a 7000 mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and a triple camera setup of 50 MP shooters.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme's GT 8 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 2K display resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Other lined-up launches

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be aimed at budget customers with a price tag of Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000, whereas the Lava Agni 4 5G will feature a Dimensity 8350 chip and a 7000 mAh battery.

Vivo's X300 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch display, powered by a Dimensity 9500 chipset, and will come with a 200MP periscope shooter.

As we have so many smartphones lined up to launch by November 2025, Indian consumers are looking ahead to experiencing the new upcoming devices, which will have stiff competition in every price bracket – from budget handsets to flagship-level performers.