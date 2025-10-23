Honor Magic 8 Lite tipped to launch soon with 7500mAh battery, 108MP camera Honor Magic 8 Lite is the latest addition to its Magic 8 series, which will come with a 6.79-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, 108MP dual rear camera, and a massive 7,500mAh battery. The device could debut soon as a more affordable version of the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro models.

New Delhi:

Following the Chinese release of the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro, Honor (one of the leading brands in the Chinese smartphone world) is now planning to add a third model to the series, which will be titled the ‘Honor Magic 8 Lite’.

Although the firm has yet to officially announce the device, a fresh listing on the product database website Icecat (via Xpertpick) has unveiled its essential specs.

The Magic 8 Lite smartphone will feature a 6.79-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution – it will further provide a visually rich experience to the users.

The leaks further suggest that the device will be powered by the MagicOS 9.0 operating system, based on Android OS.

Also, for connectivity, it will come with dual SIM (nano + eSIM) connectivity.

Anticipated specifications and features for the Magic 8 Lite

The upcoming Honor Magic 8 Lite is rumoured to be run by a Snapdragon chipset and will further be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In the photography department, it may feature a dual rear camera configuration, which will feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, with the 16-megapixel front camera for taking work or leisure video calls as well as taking stunning selfies.

The device will come with Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port. For security, it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with typical sensors like ambient light, proximity and gyroscope.

Bigger battery and design details

One of the biggest plus points for the phone is that it will be backed by a 7,500 mAh battery, which will be capable of providing long-term usability on a single charge. The smartphone will have a weight of 189 grams (light enough) and have dimensions of 161.9×76.1×7.76 mm, and the company might release the same in Midnight Black.

As per the rumours, the Honor Magic 8 Lite could be a redesigned iteration of the Honor X9d.