Google Gemini app to get personalised memory, cross-app integration and new ‘Ultra’ tier These enhancements will reportedly be announced at Google I/O 2025. In addition, a premium subscription tier, Gemini Ultra, is said to be in development, offering advanced capabilities and higher usage limits.

New Delhi:

Google, a leading tech player, is planning to make its Gemini chatbot app significantly more personalised, according to Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Woodward confirmed that new features aimed at making Gemini “personal, proactive, and powerful” will be introduced at Google I/O 2025.

One of the biggest updates will be memory support, allowing Gemini to remember users’ previous conversations. This will help users avoid repeating prompts and enable more natural, ongoing interactions, similar to features recently added to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gemini to integrate with Gmail, Photos, YouTube and more

Google is also testing deeper cross-app integration within the Gemini experience. With user permission, Gemini will be able to access and learn from personal activity across Google services such as Gmail, Calendar, Photos, Search, and YouTube. Internally dubbed "pcontext" (personalised context), this feature will allow Gemini to surface helpful suggestions and actions even before the user asks for them.

These proactive features will allow Gemini to serve as a more intuitive AI assistant, capable of providing tailored responses based on a user's digital footprint.

Agentic capabilities to “Turn Ideas Into Action”

Woodward also teased agentic capabilities—tools that allow Gemini to act more independently by translating user goals into executable actions. While details remain limited, these upgrades could position Gemini as a more action-oriented assistant in both personal and work-related tasks.

Gemini Ultra: A premium plan in the works?

A separate report by TestingCatalog suggests Google may soon unveil a premium subscription tier called Gemini Ultra. Hints of the plan were found in the web version of Gemini’s code, suggesting it may offer higher rate limits for code and image generation, as well as early access to the app’s upcoming agentic features.

The Gemini Ultra plan could be officially revealed during the Google I/O 2025 event, offering power users a more feature-rich experience than the free version.