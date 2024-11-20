Google faces regulatory pressure, may be forced to sell Chrome

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Chrome

Google may be facing the possibility of selling its Chrome web browser due to accusations of anti-trust violations. The U.S. Department of Justice could exert pressure on Google's parent company, Alphabet, to divest the Chrome browser. However, this situation is still under judicial consideration. According to a report by Bloomberg, the court might require Alphabet to split off its Chrome browser and its Android operating system. This separation could allow Google to operate the web browser independently.

What’s the issue at hand?

The pressure on Google stems from an August ruling related to anti-trust violations. If the Department of Justice urges the judge to take action against Google, it could result in significant consequences for the tech giant. In August, the court determined that Google had abused its monopoly in the search and advertising sectors, confirming that the company is indeed a monopolist that has sought to maintain its dominance.

Understanding Google’s monopoly

In addition to the Android operating system, Google also manages services like the Google Chrome browser and AI Gemini. The company leverages its search algorithm to deliver targeted ads to users. In terms of market share, Google Chrome holds a commanding 65 percent, while Apple’s Safari comes in second with 21 percent, and other browsers, like Firefox, hold far smaller shares. The primary reason for Chrome’s growing dominance is tied to the Android operating system, which is the default browser on most globally used smartphones.

Potential impact of the court's ruling

If reports are accurate, the court could order Google to separate its Android OS, Google Play Mobile, and other related services. Currently, users of Android smartphones must sign in with their Google accounts to access any apps through the Google Play Store. Logging in not only grants access to the store but also automatically logs users into all their Google services. This integration has allowed Google to solidify its hold on the advertising market, reinforcing its monopolistic position.

ALSO READ: Instagram to let users reset recommendation algorithm, curb outdated content