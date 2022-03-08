Google Doodle: Google celebrates International Women’s Day with a creative tribute

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, Google has brought in a new Doodle slideshow to celebrate women in all walks of life- playing multiple roles. The animated slideshow showcases around ten slides explaining the versatility of a woman's life and how she has been excelling in every profession- from being a designer to a doctor to a wildlife photographer and everything which they ever wanted.

With the help of the new google doodle on International Women's Day, Google has transported us across various parts of the world, giving a glimpse into a woman’s everyday life from different cultures.

The doodle showcases from a mother working to a doctor operating and multiple skills where women have been excelling and creating history. The illustrated has been designed and worked by Thoka Maer who is the Doodle Art Director at Google.

