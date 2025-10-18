Google Diwali offer brings 2TB storage for only Rs 11: Here's how to claim Google has announced a special Diwali offer, giving users access to 2TB of cloud storage for just Rs 11. This special pricing applies to all Google One plans.

Google has announced a special Diwali offer, significantly reducing the prices of its Google One cloud storage subscriptions. For a limited time, users can access up to 2TB of cloud storage for just Rs 11 per month.

This special subscription plan, which includes access to Google Drive, Google Photos, and various AI benefits, applies to all of Google's storage plans.

Offer details and validity

This Diwali-exclusive offer will expire soon, and users must take advantage of the deal before October 31.

For a limited time, you can get any cloud storage plan—from 30GB to 2TB—for just Rs 11 each month. This special price lasts for the first three months, so you'll only have to pay Rs 33 for the first 90 days, no matter which plan you choose. After those three months, the price will go back to the usual monthly rate for your selected plan.

Google One regular pricing and annual savings

Google One offers multiple tiers based on storage needs. While the monthly costs vary, all plans offer a substantial discount when paid annually (saving users up to 37 per cent).

Plan Name Monthly Storage Regular Monthly Price Regular Annual Price Lite 30GB Rs 59 Rs 780 Basic 100GB Rs 130 Rs 1,560 Standard 200GB Rs 210 Rs 2,520 Premium 2TB Rs 650 Rs 7,800

How to claim the Google One Diwali offer

Follow these simple steps to claim your discounted Google One subscription:

Open the Google One application on your device.

Sign in to your Gmail account.

Tap on the burger menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner.

Navigate to the Membership Plans option.

Select your preferred storage plan and tap the "Get Discount" button.

Google will prompt you to verify your payment method, which is necessary to complete the transaction.

Finally, press the "Subscribe" button to activate your plan.

