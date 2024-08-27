Google confirms Android 15 update rollout timeline: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Android

Google's Android 15 update timeline has reportedly been confirmed through recent release notes for the Android 14 beta exit update. As per the report filed by Android Authority, the notes indicate that the upcoming Android 15 operating system update will be available in October. As usual, eligible Pixel phones are expected to be the first to receive this major update. Although Google has not yet announced a specific release date, the company has provided enough details to give users a clearer idea of when to expect the update.

Android beta exit notes hint at the October release

The release notes for the Android Beta Exit update, which is intended for devices opting out of the Android 15 beta program, ask users to ignore the over-the-air (OTA) update "till Android 15 is available in October.” This update allows beta testers to downgrade to the previous Android version, but doing so results in a complete wipe of the device. Users who prefer not to wipe their smartphones can simply wait for the stable Android 15 release in October.

Pixel devices first in line for Android 15 update

As with previous Android updates, Pixel devices will be the first to receive Android 15. The update is expected to roll out to a wide range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a, and the Pixel Tablet.

Android 15: Expected features

Android 15 is anticipated to bring several new features and upgrades, such as improved Passkey support, a Private Space for enhanced privacy, and an Adaptive Timeout feature specifically designed for Pixel phones. With these enhancements, Google aims to further refine the user experience and security features of the Android platform.

Google has yet to provide an exact date for the Android 15 release, but users can expect the stable version to become available starting in October, beginning with Pixel devices and followed by smartphones from other brands.

