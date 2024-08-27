Xiaomi expected to launch a Tri-Fold smartphone at MWC 2025: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Xiaomi expected to launch a Tri-Fold smartphone at MWC 2025

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers from China is reportedly working on a tri-fold smartphone, are aiming to join the ranks of companies exploring this innovative form factor. Recently it was claimed by one of the tipsters named Smart Pikachu on Weibo who suggested that Xiaomi’s tri-fold smartphone could make its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. As per the information, the launch is expected to take place in February. This development has signalled the entry of the brand in the tri-fold smartphone market, which will be following the other major brands like Huawei and Samsung.

If the reports are accurate, Xiaomi will become the latest Chinese tech giant to venture into the tri-fold smartphone market. The company is eager to explore how this new form factor stacks up against traditional foldable phones, which have already made significant waves in the market. This move reflects a broader trend in the smartphone industry, where manufacturers are seeking innovative designs to set their products apart and offer users more versatile devices.

Xiaomi's Tri-Fold smartphone: What to expect?

The Xiaomi tri-fold smartphone is expected to feature a design with three distinct sections. When unfolded, these sections will reveal a large, tablet-sized display, perfect for multitasking, media consumption, and productivity. Folded up, the device will take on a more compact form, similar to conventional smartphones but with added thickness due to its three internal screens.

While specific details about Xiaomi's tri-fold device remain limited, the concept aligns with other tri-fold smartphones in development. The phone is likely to include advanced hinge mechanisms to allow smooth transitions between folded and unfolded states, prioritizing both durability and user experience.

Tri-Fold smartphones: The next big thing?

Tri-fold smartphones are poised to be the next major innovation in the smartphone industry. Samsung, a leader in the foldable phone market, is also reportedly working on a tri-fold phone. While there have been rumours about Samsung's tri-fold concepts, it's still uncertain if these will come to fruition. Meanwhile, Huawei is also preparing a similar device, which is said to feature a dual-hinge system with three screens, enhancing its functionality and user experience.

