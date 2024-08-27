YouTube Premium prices hike in India: New Rates for individual, family and student plans

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE PREMIUM YouTube Premium prices hike in India

YouTube Premium, the ad-free subscription service by Google has recently increased its prices in India across all subscription plans. This price revision affects Individual, Family, and Student plans, with some plans seeing a minor increase and others becoming significantly more expensive. Here’s what you need to know about India's new YouTube Premium prices.

YouTube Premium individual plans: Revised prices

The Individual plan for YouTube Premium, which offers a single user ad-free streaming, background playback, and access to exclusive content, has seen a price increase. The monthly recurring subscription for this plan now costs Rs. 149, up from the previous Rs. 129.

YouTube Premium family plan: Revised prices

The Family plan, which allows up to five users to enjoy YouTube Premium benefits under one subscription, has received a significant price hike. The plan now costs Rs. 299 per month, compared to the earlier price of Rs. 189. This increase is substantial, especially for families who regularly use YouTube Premium for its ad-free experience and other features.

YouTube Premium Student Plan: Revised prices

Even though the Student plan remains the most affordable way to enjoy YouTube Premium, it has also seen a slight price increase. The subscription now costs Rs. 89 per month, up from Rs. 79. Despite the price hike, students can still access all the benefits of YouTube Premium, including ad-free streaming and background playback, at a discounted rate.

Changes to prepaid YouTube Premium plans

In addition to the recurring subscription plans, YouTube Premium's prepaid plans have been revised. The prepaid options do not auto-renew and must be manually renewed by users. All plans, including Individual, Family, and Student prepaid subscriptions, have seen their prices adjusted accordingly.

YouTube Premium subscribers: Free trial

For new users looking to try out YouTube Premium, the platform offers a one-month free trial for Individual, Family, and Student plans. This trial period allows users to experience all the benefits of YouTube Premium before committing to a subscription. After the trial, the new revised prices will apply.

