Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV series launched with 4K displays and Google TV: Details

Xiaomi has launched its new X Pro QLED Smart TV series in the Indian market, which features the latest Google TV interface and will be powered by an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor. The new smart TV series will come in three display sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All the variants will offer 4K resolution with thin bezels. This series is further equipped with Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine and supports HDR10 content for vibrant and detailed picture quality. Additionally, the TVs feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series: Price and availability in India

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 43-inch model.

The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 49,999.

The 65-inch version costs Rs. 69,999.

However, with a special discount for ICICI bank cardholders, the 43-inch version is available for Rs. 29,999, the 55-inch variant for Rs. 44,999, and the 65-inch model for Rs. 62,999.

The new smart TV series will be available for purchase starting August 30 on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series is available in three sizes:

43-inch

55-inch

65-inch

All new smart TVs feature 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology, Dolby Vision, and up to 8ms response time, these TVs offer stunning picture quality. The screen-to-body ratio is impressive, with the 43-inch model at 96.80 per cent, the 55-inch at 97.20 per cent, and the 65-inch at 97.40 per cent, all complemented by narrow bezels and an aluminium finish.

These smart TVs run on Google TV with Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI overlay, powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor and Mali G52 MC1 GPU, along with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Additional features include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, and eARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough) for enhanced audio and video performance.

The audio system in the Xiaomi X Pro QLED series consists of a 30W dual speaker unit supporting Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual technology. For connectivity, the TVs offer Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n, inbuilt Google Chromecast, and Miracast. They also come with two USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI ports, and include Google Assistant for voice control.

