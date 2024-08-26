Reliance Jio launches new international roaming plans: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio has unveiled a range of new country-specific international roaming (IR) plans for the Indians. The new plans are majorly designed for popular travel destinations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and several countries across Europe and the Caribbean. These plans have been designed to provide seamless connectivity for travellers with a variety of features and benefits. Here’s a detailed look at the new offerings.

Jio’s IR Plans- Coverage across multiple regions

Jio’s latest international roaming packs extend their coverage to 24 countries in the Caribbean and 32 countries in Europe. They are packed with features like:

Unlimited incoming SMS

Outgoing calls, which cover local calls within the visited country as well as calls back to India.

Furthermore, incoming calls can be received from any country and Wi-Fi calling is supported for these calls. However, it’s important to note that outgoing local and international calls, as well as SMS over Wi-Fi, are not included in these packs.

Country-specific plans and offerings

United Arab Emirates (UAE)- Jio offers three different plans:

Rs 898 Pack: Includes 100 minutes of outgoing calls (local and calls back to India), 100 minutes of incoming calls, 1GB of data, and 100 SMS with a 7-day validity. Rs 1,598 Pack: Provides 150 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, 3GB of data, and a 14-day validity. Rs 2,998 Pack: Offers 250 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, 7GB of data, and a 21-day validity.

Saudi Arabia: Jio offers two plans:

Rs 891 Pack: Offers 100 minutes of calls, 1GB of data, 20 SMS, and a 7-day validity. Rs 2,891 Pack: Includes 150 minutes of calls, 5GB of data, 100 SMS, and a 30-day validity.

Canada- Jio offers two plans:

Rs 1,691 Pack: Comes with 100 minutes of calls, 5GB of data, 50 SMS, and a 14-day validity. Rs 2,881 Pack: Includes 150 minutes of calls, 10GB of data, 100 SMS, and a 30-day validity.

Thailand- Jio offers two plans:

Rs 1,551 Pack: Provides 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, 6GB of data, 50 SMS, and a 14-day validity. Rs 2,851 Pack: Includes 150 minutes of calls, 12GB of data, 100 SMS, and a 30-day validity.

Europe and the Caribbean plans

Europe

Jio’s European IR pack, priced at Rs 2,899, covers 32 countries and includes 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, 5GB of data, and 100 SMS, with a 30-day validity.

Caribbean

The Caribbean packs start at Rs 1,671, covering 24 countries and offering 150 minutes of outgoing calls, 50 minutes of incoming calls, 1GB of data, and 50 SMS for 14 days. The premium Caribbean pack, priced at Rs 3,851, provides 200 minutes of calls, 4GB of data, 100 SMS, and a 30-day validity, along with free in-flight benefits.

