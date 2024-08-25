Airtel offers an extended bill payment and 1.5GB of free data for North East users: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider has continued to enhance its customers by offering new and beneficial services. With a user base of more than 380 million, the telecom company is known for its robust connectivity and regular customer-friendly promotions. In its recent move, they have announced a special relief package for its North East prepaid customers, by offering 1.5GB of free daily data and unlimited calling for a couple of days. Furthermore, postpaid customers have also received significant relief with an extended bill payment deadline.

Free data and calling for prepaid users

Airtel’s North East prepaid customers have been granted a substantial offer amidst challenging circumstances. Due to the severe floods and heavy rains affecting states like Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya, Airtel is providing 1.5GB of free data per day, along with free calling for four days. This initiative is a much-needed relief for users in these regions, where communication has been significantly disrupted due to adverse weather conditions.

Extended bill payment deadline for postpaid users

Airtel has been known for understanding the difficulties which are being faced by its users. the company has further extended support to its postpaid customers in the North East. The company has further extended the bill payment deadline by 30 days, by giving the users more time to settle their accounts.

This extension will further provide relief to many customers who are expected to struggle with the aftermath of the natural calamities and ensure that they can stay connected without the immediate pressure of bill payments.

Airtel introduces Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) in Tripura

In addition to these offers, Airtel has launched a new service called Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) in Tripura. This service allows Airtel customers to make calls through another network when the Airtel network signal is weak. Moreover, customers from other telecom operators can also access Airtel’s network under this arrangement. This move is aimed at enhancing network reliability and ensuring continuous connectivity for all users in the region.

