Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Cloud launches new AI tools to accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine: Know more

Google Cloud launches new AI tools to accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine: Know more

Google Cloud announced the introduction of two innovative solutions for the life sciences field. The first solution called the Target and Lead Identification Suite, aims to enhance researchers' ability to identify the functionality of amino acids and predict protein structures.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2023 15:32 IST
Google Cloud
Image Source : GOOGLE CLOUD Google Cloud

Google Cloud recently unveiled two groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for the life sciences industry. These cutting-edge tools are designed to expedite the process of drug discovery and enhance precision medicine for a wide range of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, and public sector organizations.

In a recent statement, Google Cloud announced the introduction of two innovative solutions for the life sciences field. The first solution called the Target and Lead Identification Suite, aims to enhance researchers' ability to identify the functionality of amino acids and predict protein structures. This powerful tool will aid in the drug discovery process. The second solution, known as the Multiomics Suite, is designed to expedite the discovery and analysis of genomic data. By leveraging this suite, companies can effectively design precision treatments, advancing the field of personalized medicine.

In the statement, Shweta Maniar, Global Director, Life Sciences Strategy and Solutions at Google Cloud said, "We've long been involved with creating new tools for understanding and working with the code of life, like high-performance computing for genomic analytics, and artificial intelligence that can predict three-dimensional models of proteins.”

She further added, "These new solutions launching today can transform life sciences organisations by accelerating drug discovery and bringing therapeutics to market faster. When patients are waiting for that life-saving treatment in cancer care or that quality-of-life medicine for migraine headaches, this faster time-to-market can have an incredibly positive impact on lives.”

By leveraging the target and lead identification suite, biopharma companies can significantly speed up the process of bringing therapeutics to market. This suite empowers researchers with more efficient in-silico drug design capabilities. Notably, the target identification component enables the rapid prediction of antibody structures, evaluation of amino acid mutagenesis impacts on structure and function, and acceleration of de novo protein design. With these advanced features, companies can streamline their drug discovery efforts, resulting in faster development and delivery of innovative treatments.

According to the company's statement, the Target and Lead Identification Suite has been embraced by multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, as well as biotech companies like Cerevel.

By transforming multiomics data into actionable insights, the multiomics suite plays a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine care and driving scientific discoveries.

This solution offers organizations the ability to streamline and expedite the analysis of genomic data, facilitate the design of clinical genomics, accelerate the implementation of personalized medicine, and unravel new discoveries through the interpretation of genomic data. Additionally, it provides a structured framework and collaborative environment for researchers and data scientists, reducing the time required for developing novel pathways, algorithms, or methodologies.

Related Stories
Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Delhi HC directs Google to take down YouTube videos claiming Indian spices contain cow dung, urine

Delhi HC directs Google to take down YouTube videos claiming Indian spices contain cow dung, urine

Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarter

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarter

Google to use AI tech to construct personalised hearing aids: Know more

Google to use AI tech to construct personalised hearing aids: Know more

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7A surfaces on Flipkart ahead of expected launch - all you need to know

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7A surfaces on Flipkart ahead of expected launch - all you need to know

Google I/O '23 Event: When, where to watch and what to expect?

Google I/O '23 Event: When, where to watch and what to expect?

Google I/O '23 Event Developer Keynote: Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold launched - Highlights

Google I/O '23 Event Developer Keynote: Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold launched - Highlights

Google brings 'MusicLM' text-to-music AI to public: Know how it works

Google brings 'MusicLM' text-to-music AI to public: Know how it works

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

The Multiomics Suite is designed to be cloud agnostic, enabling organizations to leverage their existing investments in multiomics within a simplified environment.

ALSO READ: BSNL launches CinemaPlus OTT service for its broadband customers | Know price, plans and other details

ALSO READ: Zebronics launches Zeb Pods-1 ANC earbuds at Rs 1,499

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News