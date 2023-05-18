Google Cloud launches new AI tools to accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CLOUD Google Cloud

Google Cloud recently unveiled two groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for the life sciences industry. These cutting-edge tools are designed to expedite the process of drug discovery and enhance precision medicine for a wide range of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, and public sector organizations.

In a recent statement, Google Cloud announced the introduction of two innovative solutions for the life sciences field. The first solution called the Target and Lead Identification Suite, aims to enhance researchers' ability to identify the functionality of amino acids and predict protein structures. This powerful tool will aid in the drug discovery process. The second solution, known as the Multiomics Suite, is designed to expedite the discovery and analysis of genomic data. By leveraging this suite, companies can effectively design precision treatments, advancing the field of personalized medicine.

In the statement, Shweta Maniar, Global Director, Life Sciences Strategy and Solutions at Google Cloud said, "We've long been involved with creating new tools for understanding and working with the code of life, like high-performance computing for genomic analytics, and artificial intelligence that can predict three-dimensional models of proteins.”

She further added, "These new solutions launching today can transform life sciences organisations by accelerating drug discovery and bringing therapeutics to market faster. When patients are waiting for that life-saving treatment in cancer care or that quality-of-life medicine for migraine headaches, this faster time-to-market can have an incredibly positive impact on lives.”

By leveraging the target and lead identification suite, biopharma companies can significantly speed up the process of bringing therapeutics to market. This suite empowers researchers with more efficient in-silico drug design capabilities. Notably, the target identification component enables the rapid prediction of antibody structures, evaluation of amino acid mutagenesis impacts on structure and function, and acceleration of de novo protein design. With these advanced features, companies can streamline their drug discovery efforts, resulting in faster development and delivery of innovative treatments.

According to the company's statement, the Target and Lead Identification Suite has been embraced by multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, as well as biotech companies like Cerevel.

By transforming multiomics data into actionable insights, the multiomics suite plays a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine care and driving scientific discoveries.

This solution offers organizations the ability to streamline and expedite the analysis of genomic data, facilitate the design of clinical genomics, accelerate the implementation of personalized medicine, and unravel new discoveries through the interpretation of genomic data. Additionally, it provides a structured framework and collaborative environment for researchers and data scientists, reducing the time required for developing novel pathways, algorithms, or methodologies.

The Multiomics Suite is designed to be cloud agnostic, enabling organizations to leverage their existing investments in multiomics within a simplified environment.

