Gizmore launches GIZFIT 910 PRO smartwatch at Rs. 2,499

Gizmore has launched its first 'Made in India' smartwatch GIZFIT 910 PRO which has been priced in India at Rs 2,499 and is available from April 27 on Flipkart, along with other online e-commerce websites and retail stores.

GIZFIT 910 PRO features a 1.69-inch screen and comes equipped with an in-built AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling capabilities. Packed with a powerful 7-day battery, the smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker for a truly connected experience. The smartwatch also allows users to control their music directly from the watch.



The technology-driven smartwatch features a multi-sports mode to track activities like Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, and Trekking. Packed with health and lifestyle features, GIZFIT 910 PRO can keep track of blood pressure, heartbeat and SpO2 levels.

To help users keep themselves hydrated, GIZFIT 910 PRO comes with a hydration alert that prompts them to have water at regular intervals. The GIZFIT 910 PRO supports over 100 watch faces that enable users to customise the look and feel of their watch.



The home-grown brand is completely aligned with the ''Make in India'' initiative by the Indian Government and is working aggressively on shifting the manufacturing base of its entire product portfolio to India.