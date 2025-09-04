Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 4: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games currently available in India, has rolled out a new set of redeem codes that can be used today (September 4). These codes will enable the players to grab different in-game rewards every day, for a more enhanced gameplay experience. These rewards include exclusive skins, diamonds, costumes, vouchers, pets, and limited-time items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.
One of the biggest attractions of Garena Free Fire Max is its redeem codes, which give players a more engaging experience by unlocking free in-game rewards. These rewards can include weapon skins, diamonds, gold, pets, outfits, and even new characters. The developers release new redeem codes regularly, but since they are time-limited, players need to claim them quickly before they expire.
Redeem codes for the day: September 4
According to reports, the following codes are active for today:
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- FFMC2SJLZ3AW
- HGFDS6AP2O1I
- MNBVCX5Z0LKJ
- RTYUIO1P5LKM
- FFDTR9HY6TG5
- FVBNM7JIUYT2
- WERTG4YHFVB5
- YUIPK8JHGFD4
- ZXCASQ3W2E3R
- FGYHJT6U6I5O
- LKJHGFDSAQ2W
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
Players can easily redeem their rewards by following these steps:
- Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID.
- Copy a redeem code from the list and paste it into the text box.
- Confirm and submit the code.
Once done, rewards such as gold, diamonds, outfits, and skins will appear in the player’s in-game mailbox.
Limited time availability
Each redeem code has a daily redemption cap of 500 users and remains valid for about 12 to 24 hours. Since availability is short, players are encouraged to redeem the codes at the earliest to avoid missing out.
Rewards may include Rebel Academy costumes, Diamond Vouchers, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and premium cosmetics that are not easily available in the store.
