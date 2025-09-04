Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 4: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 4: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for September 4, giving players a chance to unlock free rewards such as diamonds, weapon skins, exclusive outfits, and vouchers. These codes have limited validity and usage, so, players are advised to redeem them quickly.

FREE FIRE
FREE FIRE Image Source : GARENA
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games currently available in India, has rolled out a new set of redeem codes that can be used today (September 4). These codes will enable the players to grab different in-game rewards every day, for a more enhanced gameplay experience. These rewards include exclusive skins, diamonds, costumes, vouchers, pets, and limited-time items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.

One of the biggest attractions of Garena Free Fire Max is its redeem codes, which give players a more engaging experience by unlocking free in-game rewards. These rewards can include weapon skins, diamonds, gold, pets, outfits, and even new characters. The developers release new redeem codes regularly, but since they are time-limited, players need to claim them quickly before they expire.

Redeem codes for the day: September 4 

According to reports, the following codes are active for today:

  1. FFNGY7PP2NWC
  2. FFKSY7PQNWHG
  3. FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  4. FVTCQK2MFNSK
  5. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  6. FFMTYQPXFGX6
  7. FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  8. FFDMNQX9KGX2
  9. FFM4X2HQWCVK
  10. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  11. FFYNCXG2FNT4
  12. QWER89ASDFGH
  13. BNML12ZXCVBN
  14. CVBN45QWERTY
  15. GFDS78POIUAS
  16. FFPURTQPFDZ9
  17. FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  18. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  19. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  20. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  21. FFSGT9KNQXT6
  22. XF4S9KCW7KY2
  23. FFPURTXQFKX3
  24. JHGF01LKJHGF
  25. FFMC2SJLZ3AW
  26. HGFDS6AP2O1I
  27. MNBVCX5Z0LKJ
  28. RTYUIO1P5LKM
  29. FFDTR9HY6TG5
  30. FVBNM7JIUYT2
  31. WERTG4YHFVB5
  32. YUIPK8JHGFD4
  33. ZXCASQ3W2E3R
  34. FGYHJT6U6I5O
  35. LKJHGFDSAQ2W

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Players can easily redeem their rewards by following these steps:

  • Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
  • Log in using your Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID.
  • Copy a redeem code from the list and paste it into the text box.
  • Confirm and submit the code.

Once done, rewards such as gold, diamonds, outfits, and skins will appear in the player’s in-game mailbox.

Limited time availability

Each redeem code has a daily redemption cap of 500 users and remains valid for about 12 to 24 hours. Since availability is short, players are encouraged to redeem the codes at the earliest to avoid missing out.

Rewards may include Rebel Academy costumes, Diamond Vouchers, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and premium cosmetics that are not easily available in the store.

Vi 5G services live in Indore and Siliguri, unlimited data plans start at Rs 299

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Livestream time in India, how to watch?

Google introduces AI-powered virtual fitting room with price tracking tools

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Garena Free Fire Gaming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\