Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 4: Win skins, diamonds and more Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for September 4, giving players a chance to unlock free rewards such as diamonds, weapon skins, exclusive outfits, and vouchers. These codes have limited validity and usage, so, players are advised to redeem them quickly.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games currently available in India, has rolled out a new set of redeem codes that can be used today (September 4). These codes will enable the players to grab different in-game rewards every day, for a more enhanced gameplay experience. These rewards include exclusive skins, diamonds, costumes, vouchers, pets, and limited-time items that enhance gameplay and character customisation.

One of the biggest attractions of Garena Free Fire Max is its redeem codes, which give players a more engaging experience by unlocking free in-game rewards. These rewards can include weapon skins, diamonds, gold, pets, outfits, and even new characters. The developers release new redeem codes regularly, but since they are time-limited, players need to claim them quickly before they expire.

Redeem codes for the day: September 4

According to reports, the following codes are active for today:

FFNGY7PP2NWC FFKSY7PQNWHG FFNFSXTPVQZ9 FVTCQK2MFNSK FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FFMTYQPXFGX6 FFRSX4CYHXZ8 FFDMNQX9KGX2 FFM4X2HQWCVK FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FFYNCXG2FNT4 QWER89ASDFGH BNML12ZXCVBN CVBN45QWERTY GFDS78POIUAS FFPURTQPFDZ9 FFNRWTQPFDZ9 NPTF2FWSPXN9 RDNAFV2KX2CQ FF6WN9QSFTHX FFSGT9KNQXT6 XF4S9KCW7KY2 FFPURTXQFKX3 JHGF01LKJHGF FFMC2SJLZ3AW HGFDS6AP2O1I MNBVCX5Z0LKJ RTYUIO1P5LKM FFDTR9HY6TG5 FVBNM7JIUYT2 WERTG4YHFVB5 YUIPK8JHGFD4 ZXCASQ3W2E3R FGYHJT6U6I5O LKJHGFDSAQ2W

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Players can easily redeem their rewards by following these steps:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID.

Copy a redeem code from the list and paste it into the text box.

Confirm and submit the code.

Once done, rewards such as gold, diamonds, outfits, and skins will appear in the player’s in-game mailbox.

Limited time availability

Each redeem code has a daily redemption cap of 500 users and remains valid for about 12 to 24 hours. Since availability is short, players are encouraged to redeem the codes at the earliest to avoid missing out.

Rewards may include Rebel Academy costumes, Diamond Vouchers, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and premium cosmetics that are not easily available in the store.