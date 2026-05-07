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Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 7: Free weapon skins, loot crates and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Free Fire Max has released a new set of codes for May 7, 2026, which will help the players to win free rewards like gun skins, loot crates, diamonds and more. These codes will help in enhancing the gameplay and upgrade the skills.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena Free Fire MAX
New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX, one of the leading battle royale games from Garena, keeps the live gaming interesting for players by releasing a new set of redeem codes every day. If the players use these codes, they can further redeem the free rewards, which include gun skins, loot crates, pets, multiple diamonds and more. You do not have to pay a single penny to win or avail yourself of these in-game rewards. Here’s the latest batch plus a quick guide on how to cash in.

Free Fire MAX codes for May 7, 2026

Here is the set of codes for Free Fire MAX, which will only be valid for today:

  1. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  2. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  3. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  4. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  5. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  6. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  7. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  8. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  9. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  10. FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  11. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  12. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  13. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  14. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  15. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  16. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  17. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  18. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  19. FE2R8T6Y4U1I

Note: Players must note that these codes are time-bound and can be used for a limited number of times. Hence, the players need to be quick. 

Rewards to redeem with these codes

Here are the things which you could win and redeem with these codes:

  • Weapon crates
  • New outfits
  • Gun skins
  • Pets and accessories
  • Gold coins
  • Vouchers

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX rewards

  • Open the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption site.  
  • Log in with your social account (Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple or VK). PS: Guest accounts will not be able to avail the codes.  
  • Choose a code from the above list.  
  • Paste it into the box you see on the page.  
  • Hit ‘Confirm’.  
  • If you have entered a valid code, your reward will land in your in-game mail. 

Open the Free Fire MAX and grab your loot.

Important things to keep in mind?

  • The codes are only live for a day, so move quickly.  
  • Rewards may vary, and you cannot pick what you get.  
  • Your friends might score different rewards—everyone’s luck is a little different.

Free Fire MAX stays fresh with crisp graphics, steady updates, and daily rewards like these. Dive in, snag your stuff, and build your stash without spending any money.

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