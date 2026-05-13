Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 13-14 live now: Win free diamonds, skins and more

Garena, the company behind Free Fire Max, that big battle royale game everyone’s playing in India these days, is back with a new set of redeem codes for today, May 13, 2026. People love this game for its sharp graphics and the chance to chat and play live, and honestly, these codes are a big deal. They give players free in-game perks, but you’ve gotta move fast. The codes are tied to your region, and there’s a limited number for each one, so it’s first-come, first-served. Blink, and you might miss them.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 13 May 2026
Here is the list of fresh codes which will be valid only for today:
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FF1V2CB34ERT
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- FFR3GT5YJH76
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X
- FFBCHGF2LKOP
- FFMXREDEEM12
- FFPLUJEHBSVB
- FFGYBGD8H1H4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FF2VC3DENRF5
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FF5B6YUH8VF3
All these codes only work today—and they run out fast. If you want something extra in the game, you really can’t wait.
What kind of rewards are on the line?
That actually changes for everyone, so there’s no single answer. You might pick up:
- Free diamonds
- Weapon loot crates
- Gun skins
- Character outfits
- Gold coins
- Pets or accessories
- Vouchers or other bonus items
Just do not count on getting the same stuff as your friends. Rewards are different for each player, even with the same code.
Here’s how to use these codes—it’s super simple:
- Go to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption site.
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.
- Choose one of the codes up there and copy it.
- Paste the code into the redemption box.
- Hit “Confirm” and you’re good.
If the code goes through, check your in-game mail for the reward.
A few things to know before you try:
- Guest accounts can’t redeem these codes; you have to log in with one of the main options.
- If a code does not work, it probably already expired. No need to get worked up, just try another.
- Codes only work in certain regions.
And, most important, there are only so many uses per code, so jump in quick if you want a shot at these freebies.