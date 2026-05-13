Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 13-14 live now: Win free diamonds, skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind Free Fire Max, that big battle royale game everyone’s playing in India these days, is back with a new set of redeem codes for today, May 13, 2026. People love this game for its sharp graphics and the chance to chat and play live, and honestly, these codes are a big deal. They give players free in-game perks, but you’ve gotta move fast. The codes are tied to your region, and there’s a limited number for each one, so it’s first-come, first-served. Blink, and you might miss them.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 13 May 2026

Here is the list of fresh codes which will be valid only for today:

FF6YH3BFD7VT B1RK7C5ZL8YT FF1V2CB34ERT FFIC33NTEUKA FFR3GT5YJH76 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN FFRSX4CYHLLQ FT4E9Y5U1I3O FFCBRAXQTS9S FFSGT7KNFQ2X FFBCHGF2LKOP FFMXREDEEM12 FFPLUJEHBSVB FFGYBGD8H1H4 FFDMNSW9KG2 FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H FK3J9H5G1F7D FU1I5O3P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8 FE2R8T6Y4U1I FFSKTXVQF2NR NPTF2FWSPXN9 FF2VC3DENRF5 FP9O1I5U3Y2T FF5B6YUH8VF3

All these codes only work today—and they run out fast. If you want something extra in the game, you really can’t wait.

What kind of rewards are on the line?

That actually changes for everyone, so there’s no single answer. You might pick up:

Free diamonds

Weapon loot crates

Gun skins

Character outfits

Gold coins

Pets or accessories

Vouchers or other bonus items

Just do not count on getting the same stuff as your friends. Rewards are different for each player, even with the same code.

Here’s how to use these codes—it’s super simple:

Go to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption site.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.

Choose one of the codes up there and copy it.

Paste the code into the redemption box.

Hit “Confirm” and you’re good.

If the code goes through, check your in-game mail for the reward.

A few things to know before you try:

Guest accounts can’t redeem these codes; you have to log in with one of the main options.

If a code does not work, it probably already expired. No need to get worked up, just try another.

Codes only work in certain regions.

And, most important, there are only so many uses per code, so jump in quick if you want a shot at these freebies.