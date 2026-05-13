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  3. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 13-14 live now: Win free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 13-14 live now: Win free diamonds, skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Free Fire MAX has unleashed the new set of gaming codes, which enables the players to win multiple freebies, but only for today (May 13, 2026). These codes are time-bound, so players have to be swift, or the codes may expire.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind Free Fire Max, that big battle royale game everyone’s playing in India these days, is back with a new set of redeem codes for today, May 13, 2026. People love this game for its sharp graphics and the chance to chat and play live, and honestly, these codes are a big deal. They give players free in-game perks, but you’ve gotta move fast. The codes are tied to your region, and there’s a limited number for each one, so it’s first-come, first-served. Blink, and you might miss them.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 13 May 2026

Here is the list of fresh codes which will be valid only for today:

  1. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  2. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  3. FF1V2CB34ERT
  4. FFIC33NTEUKA
  5. FFR3GT5YJH76
  6. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  7. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  8. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  9. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  10. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  11. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  12. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  13. FFCBRAXQTS9S
  14. FFSGT7KNFQ2X
  15. FFBCHGF2LKOP
  16. FFMXREDEEM12
  17. FFPLUJEHBSVB
  18. FFGYBGD8H1H4
  19. FFDMNSW9KG2
  20. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  21. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  22. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  23. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  24. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  25. FE2R8T6Y4U1I
  26. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  27. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  28. FF2VC3DENRF5
  29. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  30. FF5B6YUH8VF3

All these codes only work today—and they run out fast. If you want something extra in the game, you really can’t wait.

What kind of rewards are on the line?

That actually changes for everyone, so there’s no single answer. You might pick up:

  • Free diamonds
  • Weapon loot crates
  • Gun skins
  • Character outfits
  • Gold coins
  • Pets or accessories
  • Vouchers or other bonus items

Just do not count on getting the same stuff as your friends. Rewards are different for each player, even with the same code.

Here’s how to use these codes—it’s super simple:

  • Go to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption site.
  • Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.
  • Choose one of the codes up there and copy it.
  • Paste the code into the redemption box.
  • Hit “Confirm” and you’re good.

If the code goes through, check your in-game mail for the reward.

A few things to know before you try:

  • Guest accounts can’t redeem these codes; you have to log in with one of the main options.
  • If a code does not work, it probably already expired. No need to get worked up, just try another.
  • Codes only work in certain regions.

And, most important, there are only so many uses per code, so jump in quick if you want a shot at these freebies.

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