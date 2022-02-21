Monday, February 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Goa schools re-open for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12
  • Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passes away
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Garena Free Fire Game gets 24 million installs worldwide, but we cannot play it!

Garena Free Fire Game gets 24 million installs worldwide, but we cannot play it!

Garena Free Fire is reportedly the most downloaded mobile game across the world with 24 million installs, reported in January 2022. The stats represented tells the game's popularity has upscaled to 51.6% from January 2021.

IANS Reported by: IANS
San Francisco Updated on: February 21, 2022 10:40 IST
Garena Free Fire Game, google play store
Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE PLAY STORE

Garena Free Fire Game

Highlights

  • Garena Free Fire has been banned in India
  • The game was banned earlier this week alongside 53 other apps originated from China
  • Subway Surfers from Sybo Games was the second most installed mobile game

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for January 2022 with 24 million installs, which represented a 51.6 per cent increase from January 2021.

The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at approximately 25.5 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 11.7 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.

Subway Surfers from Sybo Games was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 23.7 million installs, which represented a 58.6 per cent increase from January 2021.

The countries with the largest number of Subway Surfers installs were India at 20.7 per cent, followed by the US at approximately 7 per cent. Roblox from Roblox Corporation, Candy Crush Saga from King, and Race Master 3D from Say Games rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 5.2 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in January 2022, marking an increase of 2.8 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 761.8 million installs, or 14.6 per cent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at 8.7 per cent, followed by Brazil at 8.2 per cent.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India. The game was banned earlier this week alongside 53 other apps that are said to originate from China.

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News