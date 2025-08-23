Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 23, 2025: Get free diamonds in 100% working codes If you’re a player of the battle royale game Free Fire Max, there’s some exciting news for you! Garena has released new redeem codes for August 23, 2025. These codes offer a fantastic opportunity to earn free diamonds.

New Delhi:

Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India due to security concerns. However, its enhanced version, Free Fire Max, is still available and has a large player base in the country. Known for its great gameplay and graphics, Free Fire Max offers an immersive gaming experience.

To keep the game exciting, Garena releases new redeem codes daily. These codes are a great way for players to get free in-game items like gun skins, emotes, pets, characters, diamonds, and bundles without spending real money. For new players, it's important to know that these codes are specific to each region, so you must use codes for your own region to get the rewards.

Here are the redeem codes for August 23, 2025:

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

To redeem these codes, visit the official Garena redemption website. You'll need to log in and enter the codes to claim your free items.

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

To redeem these codes, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.

Log in to your Free Fire account using your preferred method (e.g., Facebook, Google, VK).

On the main page, find the redemption box.

Enter the redeem code and click "Confirm."

If the code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be added to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: While the original Free Fire game is banned in India, the MAX version is still available. Please note that these redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. You may receive an error message if a code has expired or is not for your region.

ALSO READ: 55-inch Smart TVs from Xiaomi, TCL, Thomson available under Rs 24,000: Check deal here