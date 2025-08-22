55-inch Smart TVs from Xiaomi, TCL, Thomson available under Rs 24,000: Check deal here You can bring home a 55-inch LED TV for less than Rs 24000. In the ongoing sale on Flipkart, there is a discount of up to 75% on smart TVs from brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, TCL, and Thomson.

New Delhi:

Significant discounts are available on a wide range of 55-inch smart TVs. If you're looking for a large smart TV at a low cost, Flipkart's current sale offers fantastic deals on brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, TCL, and iFFALCON. You can get these smart TVs for up to 75 per cent off.

Here are five of the most affordable 55-inch smart TVs currently available:

Xiaomi FX Series

The Xiaomi FX Series smart TV features a 55-inch 4K UHD LED display and runs on FireTV OS, which comes with many pre-installed OTT apps. Originally priced at Rs 54,999, you can buy it on Flipkart for Rs 34,999, a 36 per cent discount.

Motorola QLED TV

This Motorola smart TV operates on the Google TV operating system and is equipped with a powerful 48W speaker. Its screen supports 4K resolution. Priced at Rs 64,999, it is available for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart, a discount of up to 50 per cent.

Thomson QLED TV

The Thomson QLED TV is a great deal at just Rs 29,999, which is 50 per cent off its original price of Rs 59,999. It features a 4K UHD screen, Dolby Atmos, and a 40W speaker. Running on the Android operating system, it allows you to download thousands of OTT apps.

iFFALCON 4K LED TV

You can get the iFFALCON 4K LED TV for up to 64 per cent off its price of Rs 73,999. On Flipkart, it's available for only Rs 25,999. The TV operates on the Google TV OS, has a 4K resolution display, and supports features like MEMC and Dolby Atmos.

Foxsky QLED TV

The Foxsky QLED TV with a 55-inch screen is available for just Rs 23,999. At a remarkable 75 per cent discount from its original price of Rs 98,990, this TV offers a 4K Ultra HD display and supports features like Dolby Audio and HDR10.

