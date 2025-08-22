Vivo T4 Pro leaks reveal dual 50MP cameras, more key specs ahead of launch

The Vivo T4 Pro is set to launch in India soon, with its debut scheduled for next week on August 26. The smartphone is positioned as a mid-range phone and is expected to feature a powerful 6,500mAh battery and a host of impressive features. Vivo has already revealed some camera details for the device, confirming it will have two 50MP cameras. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to include a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. This new model serves as an upgrade to the Vivo T3 Pro, which was released last year.
Leaked camera details
A dedicated microsite for the Vivo T4 Pro on Flipkart has revealed its camera specifications. The phone will feature a triple-rear camera setup, including two 50MP sensors. The primary camera will be a 50MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) sensor, paired with a 50MP telephoto periscope lens offering 3x zoom. The third camera will be accompanied by a ring light. For selfies and video calls, the phone will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.
The price of the Vivo T4 Pro is expected to be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. It will be available in India in two colour options: Blue and Golden. The phone will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. With a thickness of just 7.53mm, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Reports also suggest that the device will include AI-based imaging features.
Features of the previous model (Vivo T3 Pro)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Cameras: 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie camera
- Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED
- Storage & RAM: 8GB RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage
- Price: Initial launch price was Rs 24,999
