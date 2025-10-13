Former Google CEO labels AI chatbots as big threat, reignites safety concerns The former Google CEO has issued a new warning about AI, cautioning that manipulable AI chatbots could prove dangerous in the future.

New Delhi:

Questions about AI continue to arise. Google's former CEO has also issued a warning about AI. He stated that a major risk of AI is that AI chatbots can be hacked. Hacked, they can be used for malicious purposes, posing a significant threat to the tech industry. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently stated at a conference that if a malicious AI chatbot falls into the wrong hands, it could have serious consequences.

Breaches in AI Security

Eric led Google in its early days and served as Google's CEO in the early 2000s. He stated at the conference that there is considerable evidence that AI models can be taken over and that security can be compromised by hacking them. AI models are taught various things during training. If hackers train an AI model to kill someone, the AI ​​model could teach users methods that could pose a threat to society.

At a tech conference in London, Eric said that all major tech companies must take responsibility for how they train their AI models. Any such reverse engineering places the responsibility on the company that created the AI ​​model. Hackers can reverse engineer an AI model and teach it the wrong things.

Chatbots can be dangerous

Many advanced AI models being launched these days can perform tasks like coding, reasoning, and bug detection. They can also perform tasks like hacking and jailbreak attacks. Many experts have previously stated that AI models can be a potential cybersecurity weapon. Generative AI systems can rewrite their own coding. They have the ability to learn and adapt. Furthermore, their codebases can be loaded with virus-laden code that, if it falls into the wrong hands or if their safeguards are not in place, can cause massive devastation.

A few years ago, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the Godfather of AI, warned people about the risks of AI chatbots. Currently, AI chatbots are not any more intelligent than humans, but as they continue to receive training and become more intelligent, they could become a significant threat.

ALSO READ: From budget to premium: Top tablets available at discount during Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale