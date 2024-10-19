Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale announced, offers impressive discounts on smartphones and more

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

After the Big Billion Day Sale, Flipkart is set to launch a new sale: the Big Diwali Sale, which will begin on October 21. For Flipkart Plus users, the sale will start at midnight on October 20. This sale will feature discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and other electronic products.

Exciting Offers in the Big Diwali Sale

According to the e-commerce site, a smartphone originally priced at Rs 19,999 will be available for just Rs 9,999 during the Diwali Sale. Buyers can benefit from a flat bank discount of Rs 1,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, and an additional discount of Rs 3,500. This means customers could save up to Rs 10,000 on a phone purchase.

Additionally, no-cost EMI options will be available for these purchases. Shoppers using an SBI card can receive up to 10 percent cashback, while those using the Flipkart Axis Bank card will enjoy unlimited cashback of up to 5 percent on all purchases.

Affordable Smartphones

Similar to the Big Billion Days Sale held in September, this festive season will offer discounted smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Vivo. While specific deals on smartphones have not yet been disclosed, it's anticipated that various discounts will be available during this sale, mirroring the previous promotion.

In addition to smartphones, customers can also save significantly on accessories, tablets, laptops, and more. Exclusive deals on accessories such as chargers and data cables will also be offered during the Flipkart sale.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also hosting a Diwali Special Sale, building upon the Great Indian Festival Sale that commenced on September 27. This event showcases substantial discounts on smartphones from leading brands such as Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, and Apple. Additionally, customers can enjoy bank discounts of up to 10 percent on their purchases.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 4G SIMs to be accessible from ATM-like machines, new tech debuts at India Mobile Congress 2025