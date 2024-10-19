BSNL's 4G SIMs to be accessible from ATM-like machines, new tech debuts at India Mobile Congress 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES/X BSNL 4G SIM vending machine

To purchase a BSNL SIM card, people no longer need to visit a store or exchange. The government-backed telecom company is now offering the option to get SIM cards from special machines, similar to ATMs. These machines were recently introduced at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, and users can obtain SIM cards anytime using the BSNL Self Care app along with the vending machine.

BSNL's SIM vending machines

These vending machines will be available in busy places like railway stations and airports, making it easier for customers to access them. BSNL aims to expand its customer base quickly with this new service.

Additionally, the company is preparing to launch 4G services nationwide and has already started testing for 5G technology. The Communications Minister has announced that BSNL’s 5G service is expected to begin rolling out by June next year.

These SIM vending machines are particularly helpful for those who prefer not to visit a telecom office or exchange. Customers will have the flexibility to buy a new SIM card using the BSNL Self Care app and the vending machine. The company is also showcasing innovative technologies at Asia’s largest tech event, including concepts like Intelligent Village and virtual reality, as well as addressing issues like unwanted spam calls through artificial intelligence.

Fighting spam with technology

BSNL demonstrated a new system that uses AI to identify and reduce spam calls at the congress. They also showcased their calling and internet services using satellites. BSNL has partnered with Viasat, an international company, to enhance satellite connectivity, which can be especially important for the defense forces.

Meanwhile, during the briefing to the Estimates Committee, BSNL officials assured the panel that enhanced service would be available within the next six months. They outlined plans to upgrade nearly 100,000 mobile towers to 4G service, significantly increasing the current count of 24,000 towers. BSNL officials emphasized the company's commitment to indigenous technology as part of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G set to roll out in June 2025, Telecom Minister announces; 38,300 4G sites now live