Amazon Diwali Special Sale offers massive discounts on top 5G smartphones

Amazon is organising a Diwali Special Sale, extending the Great Indian Festival Sale that began on September 27. This sale features significant discounts on smartphones from various brands, including Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, and Apple. Amazon is offering discounts on a range of smartphones. In addition to this, interested buyers will get bank discounts of up to 10 percent. Here are the top smartphones currently available with an impressive discount on Amazon sale.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is listed at an initial price of Rs 40,499. Originally priced at Rs 49,900, it is available during the sale for Rs 42,999, reflecting a discount of Rs 7,000. An additional bank discount of Rs 1,500 makes the effective price Rs 40,499.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is sold at a discounted price. The original price of Rs 20,999 is reduced by Rs 4,000, allowing it to be purchased for Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available with a discount of up to Rs 10,500. The phone's initial price is Rs 24,499, and during the sale, it can be acquired for Rs 13,999.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G can be purchased at the lowest price ever listed during this sale. Its price is currently set at Rs 14,499, but it is being offered for Rs 9,499.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G features a flat discount of Rs 4,000. Initially priced at Rs 19,999, it is available in the sale for Rs 15,999.

