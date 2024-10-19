Reliance to discontinue IPL 2025 streaming on Jio Cinema following the merger with Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS JioCinema-Disney+ Hotstar

The joint venture formed following the merger of Reliance and Disney has made a significant decision. All cricket and sports events, including IPL 2025, will no longer be available on Jio Cinema. According to a Reuters report, the company plans to shift all sports events to Disney+ Hotstar. Jio Cinema holds the digital rights for cricket matches in India, including the IPL, while Disney+ Hotstar has the rights to all ICC tournaments.

Reliance Industries and Disney India merger

The merger of Reliance Industries and Disney India took place in February 2024, with a deal valued at USD 8.5 billion (approximately Rs 71,455 crore). The newly formed joint venture encompasses 120 TV channels and two streaming services, Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Reports indicate that major cricket and sports events, including IPL 2025, will transition to Disney+ Hotstar, though no official communication has been released by the company regarding this change.

Jio Cinema retains broadcasting rights for the IPL, English Premier Soccer, and the Domestic Pro Kabaddi League. Conversely, Hotstar holds rights for a variety of sports events, in addition to ICC events. Recently, Hotstar’s India head, Sajith Sivanandan, informed team members about the plan to transition live sports streaming from Reliance's platform to Hotstar.

Why did Reliance take this decision?

This strategic decision may stem from Hotstar's advanced backend streaming technology for live content and its capabilities in managing targeted advertising. Reports suggest that the target date for the full transition of sports content from Jio Cinema to Disney+ Hotstar is set for January 2025. Hotstar is recognized for its reliable live streaming services, evidenced by record viewership during the ODI Cricket World Cup final last year, which reached 59 million.

Currently, there is no information on whether entertainment content from the two streaming platforms will be integrated or if one app will be discontinued while the other remains operational. Approval from the CCI for the merger was granted in August 2024.

