Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live; last chance to get these 10 smartphones at unbeatable prices

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale has kicked off today, October 21, with early access starting for Plus members on October 20. This sale is offering fantastic deals on smartphones, similar to the recent Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart claims this is the final opportunity to snag smartphones at very low prices. The sale will run from October 21 to October 31. During this sale, you'll find discounts not just on smartphones, but also on various electronics like smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and accessories.

If you shop with an SBI card, you can enjoy up to 10 percent cashback or discounts. Plus, using a Flipkart Axis Bank card adds an additional 5 percent unlimited cashback on any purchase.

Deals on smartphones

Here are some highlights on popular smartphones available at great prices:

Motorola G85 5G is available for a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available from Rs 37,999.

Realme 12x 5G priced at Rs 10,999, with a discount of Rs 7,000.

Oppo K12x 5G is also for Rs 10,999, with a discount of Rs 6,000.

CMF Phone 1 is available for Rs 12,499, with savings of Rs 7,500.

Poco F6 5G is available for a starting price of Rs 22,999, previously priced at Rs 33,999.

Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs 15,999, with a discount of Rs 7,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starting at Rs 28,999.

Google Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 36,499, originally starting from Rs 75,999.

Realme P2 Pro 5G is available for Rs 18,999, with a discount of Rs 7,000.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also hosting a Diwali Special Sale, building upon the Great Indian Festival Sale that commenced on September 27. This event showcases considerable discounts on smartphones from a variety of brands, including Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, and Apple. In addition to these offers, customers can also enjoy bank discounts of up to 10 percent.

