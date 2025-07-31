Fearing job loss to AI? Here are 40 roles AI could replace and 40 that are safe The study was conducted by Microsoft, where researchers analysed Copilot interactions across various industries to find out how it assisted them in completing their work.

New Delhi:

AI and automation are transforming workforces across organisations. Various companies, including tech giants such as Microsoft and Tata Consultancy Services, have already announced job cuts due to the impact of these technologies on daily workflows. Recently, Microsoft released a study highlighting AI's impact on the workforce. In this study, researchers analysed Copilot interactions across various industries in the US to identify 40 jobs significantly impacted by AI and also 40 roles where AI is barely useful.

The study aimed to understand how generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot are utilised across different job roles. It measured how often workers use chatbots and the success rate of these interactions in accomplishing their actual work. It also measured "AI applicability" in job roles to determine how closely AI aligned with the core duties of their profession. Based on data from Microsoft's Copilot usage, here are the top 10 jobs with the highest overlap with AI:

Interpreters and translators

Historians

Passenger attendants

Sales representatives (services)

Writers and authors

Customer service representatives

CNC tool programmers

Telephone operators

Ticket agents and travel clerks

Broadcast announcers and radio DJs

These jobs involve tasks such as repetitive communication, content generation, summarising information, answering questions, or pulling data, where AI chatbots have performed well. Other roles among the list of 40 jobs that overlap with AI include news reporters, editors, proofreaders, public relations specialists, and technical writers. These are job roles where AI has proven its utility.

Least impact jobs

The study also identified 40 roles where AI has little to no relevance. These roles primarily involve tasks that require physical presence, manual labor, or emotional care. Here are the top 10 jobs least affected by AI:

Dredge operators

Bridge and lock tenders

Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Roofers, concrete finishers, and floor sanders

Massage therapists and phlebotomists

Dishwashers and highway maintenance workers

Licensed nursing assistants and medical technicians

Most roles not impacted by AI involve hands-on skills, human judgment, or direct care, which cannot be accomplished by AI.

AI: A companion, not a job killer

Microsoft has clearly stated that, currently, no jobs can be performed entirely by AI. Even in jobs with significant AI overlap, human professionals are still essential. AI tools can only enhance productivity but cannot replace professionals. However, it's important to note that the study was solely based on text-based inputs, and these job roles could still face threats of disruption if robotics or other automation technologies advance significantly.

Complete list of 40 jobs impacted by AI

Interpreters and Translators

Historians

Social Science Research Assistants

Sociologists

Political Scientists

Arbitrators, Mediators, and Conciliators

Public Relations Specialists

Editors

Clinical Data Managers

Reporters and Journalists

Technical Writers

Copy Writers

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

Correspondence Clerks

Court Reporters

Writers and Authors

Postsecondary Teachers (Communications, English, History)

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers

Credit Counselors

Tax Preparers

Paralegals and Legal Assistants

Legal Secretaries

Title Examiners, Abstractors, and Searchers

Compensation, Benefits, and Job Analysis Specialists

Market Research Analysts

Management Analysts

Fundraisers

Human Resources Specialists

Customer Service Representatives

Sales Representatives (Services)

Insurance Underwriters

Claims Adjusters, Examiners, and Investigators

Loan Officers

Financial Examiners

Budget Analysts

Training and Development Specialists

Computer Systems Analysts

Data Scientists

Database Architects

Travel Agents

Complete list of 40 jobs least impacted by AI

Dredge Operators

Bridge and Lock Tenders

Pump Operators

Cooling and Freezing Equipment Operators

Power Distributors and Dispatchers

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators

Waste Treatment Plant Operators

Crushing, Grinding Machine Operators

Roofers

Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

Logging Equipment Operators

Mine Cutting Machine Operators

Continuous Mining Machine Operators

Construction Laborers

Terrazzo Workers

Reinforcing Iron and Rebar Workers

Pipelayers

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

Septic Tank Servicers

Tire Builders

Fence Erectors

Derrick Operators (Oil and Gas)

Roustabouts (Oil and Gas)

Furnace, Kiln, Oven Operators

Insulation Workers

Structural Iron and Steel Workers

Hazardous Waste Technicians

Phlebotomists

Embalmers

Massage Therapists

Physical Therapist Aides

Firefighting Supervisors

Construction Supervisors

Excavating Operators

Drilling and Boring Machine Operators

Hoist and Winch Operators

Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators

Dishwashers

Janitors and Cleaners

Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

