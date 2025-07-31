BSNL delivers shock: Slashes validity of under Rs 100 plan, joins private rivals BSNL has reduced the validity period of one of its affordable plans. Like private companies, the state-owned telecom operator is now surprising users with this change.

New Delhi:

After BSNL, much like its private competitors, has begun to deliver unexpected news to its users. The government-owned telecom company has effectively made one of its affordable plans more expensive by reducing its validity. In this particular plan, priced under Rs 100, users will now receive less validity than before. This follows a recent change where the company also cut the validity of its Rs 197 plan by 16 days. Now, BSNL's Rs 99 plan will also offer reduced validity.

BSNL reduces validity

BSNL initially launched the Rs 99 plan specifically for users seeking to keep their SIM active for an extended period at a low cost. Previously, this plan offered 18 days of validity, which was then reduced to 17 days in 2024. Now, the validity of BSNL's Rs 99 plan has been further cut to just 15 days, meaning users are receiving 3-day less validity compared to its original offering.

Revised plan benefits

Along with the reduction in validity, the benefits of BSNL's Rs 99 plan have also been revised. This affordable plan now includes unlimited calling, allowing users to make unlimited calls anywhere in India for the entire 15-day period. Additionally, users will now receive 50MB of data with this plan, a benefit that was not previously offered.

However, users will not receive SMS benefits in this basic plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited; they will need to recharge separately for messages. No other additional benefits are offered with this plan. Like other BSNL plans, users will still get access to BiTV, which provides access to 400 live TV channels and various free OTT apps.

Meanwhile, BSNL is planning to launch its 5G service as soon as next month, in August. The company has hinted at an important announcement for that time on its official social media page, expressing their goal to improve the online experience for users.

