Follow us on Image Source : DELL Dell partners with Qualcomm, Microsoft to launch Copilot+ AI PC range in India

Dell Technologies, a global technology major has collaborated with Qualcomm and Microsoft to introduce a new range of consumer Copilot+ AI PCs in the Indian market. The leading tech player has announced a partnership and the launch of the new XPS and Inspiron lineup of Copilot+ AI PCs. The new PCs will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. The new models will further include the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, which are further equipped with advanced AI capabilities like co-creator tools, live captions, and Windows Studio effects.

New AI-enabled product lineup

Enhanced user experience

Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing for Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies India, commented on the new product range:

"With the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, we are setting the latest benchmark in personal computing. Equipped with AI capabilities that intuitively adapt to users' needs, offer smarter performance and connectivity, and seamless multitasking, these devices open AI experience to a new array of users."

Qualcomm's Debut in Dell PCs

The advanced AI capabilities and power efficiency which is provided by Qualcomm's processors are expected to set a new benchmark in the personal computing space.

This new product range marks Qualcomm's debut in Dell PCs and laptops, bringing advanced AI features to the forefront. Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head at Qualcomm India, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

"This partnership marks a pivotal development in India's PC ecosystem. Snapdragon X Series' advanced AI capabilities and unmatched power efficiency will redefine the user experience, enabling seamless multitasking, enhanced security, and a wide array of other use cases."

Competitive market moves

The new announcement follows a recent launch by Dell's market peer, ASUS, which will introduce India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ laptop, the Vivobook S 15, which features Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Availability and pricing

The new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus will be available to customers for both online and offline platforms. The sale for the devices will start from July 16. The starting price for the XPS 13 is Rs 1,39,990, while the Inspiron 14 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 115,590.

ALSO READ: Global PC market surges to 62.5 million units as AI boom approaches