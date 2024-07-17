Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Global PC market surges to 62.5 million units as AI boom approaches

Global PC shipments have witnessed a growth of 3.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year 2024, to reach 62.5 million PC device units, the second consecutive quarterly growth in shipments (year-on-year). A report surfaced on Tuesday stating that AI PCs/laptops are the most popular topic in the PC industry at present and people are looking forward to buying a machine, which comes with AI capabilities.

Laptops with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform have started to trigger the first wave of the AI laptop boom, according to Counterpoint Research.

The upcoming AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Lunar Lake in the second half of Q3 2024 will further drive the popularity of AI PCs.

HP had a 21 per cent market share in Q2 2024, while Dell had 16 per cent. Apple remained quiet in the latest quarter with an 8.5 per cent market share.

According to the report, AI laptops will expand the AI PC market in H2 2024, driven especially by surging Windows on Arm AI devices at the end of Q2 2024.

"H2 2024 will be the battlefield for AI PCs. Vendors are paving the way for the proliferation of AI PCs and the rise of a brand-new technology generation," said senior analyst William Li.

"However, due to the higher selling price of AI PCs, we believe enterprise (commercial) demand will run ahead of the mainstream consumer sector, although we may not see the most rapid adoption path in the first year of AI PCs," Li added.

India is making strides in domestic manufacturing, spurred by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, as China and Vietnam face challenges. Amid this shift, tech giant Apple achieved approximately USD 8 billion in sales in India during the last fiscal year (FY24), marking a nearly 33 per cent year-on-year increase.

Jared Brick, an avid scuba diver has been using his Apple Watch during the dives regularly. A year back, one day after returning from a dive in the Caribbeans (in June 2022), he noticed that his Apple Watch was missing from his wrist.

