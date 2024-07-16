Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Watch recovered from the ocean after one year and it still works: Here's the story

Apple Watch recovered from the ocean after one year and it still works: Here's the story

It was recently reported that a scuba diver who lost his Apple Watch in the Carrebian during a dive has recovered the wearable after more than a year with the help of the Find My feature. Here's what happened.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2024 10:04 IST
Apple Watch
Image Source : REUTERS Apple Watch

Many people have been using the Apple Watch for various health purposes, including running, workout, swimming, scuba diving and more- to track their fitness data. However, it's certainly risky to wear a gadget under the deep blue sea, where if someone misses their gadget, then it is going to be impossible to recover from the depth.

That’s exactly what happened to a person who documented the entire experience in a video, where he managed to get his Apple Watch back after more than a year, after losing it in the ocean. Here’s what happened:

The Incident- Apple Watch was lost and found after a year

Jared Brick, an avid scuba diver has been using his Apple Watch during the dives regularly. A year back, one day after returning from a dive in the Caribbeans (in June 2022), he noticed that his Apple Watch was missing from his wrist. 

“I’m wearing it and poof, it’s gone, slid off my wrist and into the water. I didn’t realize it at the time, so distracted by the true beauty of that place,” said Brick.

Apple’s Find My feature helped Jared

Apple’s Find My Network is a reliable feature and has played a crucial role in finding the device back. Despite the watch being lost underwater (for a year), Brick marked the device on the Find My network, hoping for a miracle. And it was a surprise for him that he expressed what precisely happened. 

Brick received a voicemail from someone near the area where the watch was lost, claiming they found the device. 

The miraculous discovery

To Brick’s astonishment, the Apple Watch was not only recovered but was also in working condition. The watch displayed the message Brick which had set on the Find My Network feature available on Apple devices. 

After more than a year of being submerged in the ocean, the Apple Watch (preowned by Brick) was delivered. 

Related Stories
Can you still buy Apple's latest watches in other countries despite the US ban? DEETS inside

Can you still buy Apple's latest watches in other countries despite the US ban? DEETS inside

Apple Watch ban may cost the firm USD 300 to USD 400 million in sales: Report

Apple Watch ban may cost the firm USD 300 to USD 400 million in sales: Report

Apple withdraws Series 9, Ultra 2 watches from US sales: Here's what happened so far

Apple withdraws Series 9, Ultra 2 watches from US sales: Here's what happened so far

Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Why is Apple removing the blood oxygen app from Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in US?

Why is Apple removing the blood oxygen app from Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in US?

Apple wins over AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over Apple Watch: Details

Apple wins over AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over Apple Watch: Details

Apple Watch saves Delhi woman's life, thanked Tim Cook: DETAILS

Apple Watch saves Delhi woman's life, thanked Tim Cook: DETAILS

After iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly working on slimmer iPhone, MacBook, Watch, more: Details here

After iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly working on slimmer iPhone, MacBook, Watch, more: Details here

Find My feature’s importance

This story highlights the importance of enabling the Find My feature on your devices. Apple’s Find My and other tracking networks are invaluable, even if the device goes offline. Brick’s experience is claimed to be a testament to the reliability of these tracking features and their potential to recover lost items.

So, no matter if you are using an Android or Apple device on your wrist, make sure to enable the Find My feature. It might just save your day, even after months or in the case of Jared Brick, after a year.

ALSO READ: India can do to AI what China did to manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

ALSO READ: Excitel introduces new broadband plans, starting from Rs 499 onwards: Details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement