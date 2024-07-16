Apple Watch recovered from the ocean after one year and it still works: Here's the story

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple Watch

Many people have been using the Apple Watch for various health purposes, including running, workout, swimming, scuba diving and more- to track their fitness data. However, it's certainly risky to wear a gadget under the deep blue sea, where if someone misses their gadget, then it is going to be impossible to recover from the depth.

That’s exactly what happened to a person who documented the entire experience in a video, where he managed to get his Apple Watch back after more than a year, after losing it in the ocean. Here’s what happened:

The Incident- Apple Watch was lost and found after a year

Jared Brick, an avid scuba diver has been using his Apple Watch during the dives regularly. A year back, one day after returning from a dive in the Caribbeans (in June 2022), he noticed that his Apple Watch was missing from his wrist.

“I’m wearing it and poof, it’s gone, slid off my wrist and into the water. I didn’t realize it at the time, so distracted by the true beauty of that place,” said Brick.

Apple’s Find My feature helped Jared

Apple’s Find My Network is a reliable feature and has played a crucial role in finding the device back. Despite the watch being lost underwater (for a year), Brick marked the device on the Find My network, hoping for a miracle. And it was a surprise for him that he expressed what precisely happened.

Brick received a voicemail from someone near the area where the watch was lost, claiming they found the device.

The miraculous discovery

To Brick’s astonishment, the Apple Watch was not only recovered but was also in working condition. The watch displayed the message Brick which had set on the Find My Network feature available on Apple devices.

After more than a year of being submerged in the ocean, the Apple Watch (preowned by Brick) was delivered.

Find My feature’s importance

This story highlights the importance of enabling the Find My feature on your devices. Apple’s Find My and other tracking networks are invaluable, even if the device goes offline. Brick’s experience is claimed to be a testament to the reliability of these tracking features and their potential to recover lost items.

So, no matter if you are using an Android or Apple device on your wrist, make sure to enable the Find My feature. It might just save your day, even after months or in the case of Jared Brick, after a year.

ALSO READ: India can do to AI what China did to manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

ALSO READ: Excitel introduces new broadband plans, starting from Rs 499 onwards: Details