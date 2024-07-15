India can do to AI what China did to manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Founder and CEO has recently stated that with the kind of talent India has, it will become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) just the way China became in manufacturing.

He stated the same via a post on social media platform X, where Aggarwal mentioned that it will not "automatically happen unless we make it happen".

He claimed that India has the largest number of developers in the world.

"It also has largest number of silicon designers in the world, largest amount of data in the world and largest IT services industry in the world," said the CEO of Ola Electric.

The India AI Mission has been approved with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore and out of this, Rs 2,000 crore would be utilised towards supporting the Indian startup ecosystem to develop indigenous AI-based solutions. According to the latest IDC report, the spending on AI and Generative AI (GenAI) in India is projected to reach $6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7 per cent.

Inputs from IANS