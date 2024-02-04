Delhi welcomes Uber Green, an environmentally friendly EV service

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uber Green

Uber, a ride-hailing platform has said that its eco-friendly, global electric vehicle (EV) service, called Uber Green, is now available in Delhi. The announcement was made on Saturday.

Riders will be able to see the ‘Uber Green’ option in their application when they open the application to book their rides.

The service will help support riders make a conscious choice to pick more sustainable means to travel in all-new, quiet and clean EVs, the company said in a statement.

The ‘Uber Green’ was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, visited by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Nitish Bhushan, Director-Central Operations, Uber India & South Asia said, “We believe the future of transport is shared and electric and are committed to becoming a zero-emission platform in India and globally by 2040.”

Bhushan added, “Delhi is our third stop in India where we have launched Uber Green, with several riders in Bengaluru and Mumbai already swearing by the latest offering, to reduce vehicular emissions in the city.”

The company said it will take this product to more cities soon and continue to invest in the sustainable mobility value chain.

Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in the country. The company said it has helped over 800,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver’s seat.

