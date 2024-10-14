Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

A recent cyberattack has exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets, posing a serious threat to Android users. The issue was discovered by Amnesty International's Security Lab and Google's Threat Analysis Group. Unlike widespread cyberattacks, this one targeted specific individuals, raising concerns about the attackers’ motives and the identities of the individuals targeted.

The range of chipsets impacted

Qualcomm's security bulletin reveals that at least 64 different chipsets are affected by this vulnerability. These include high-end processors like Snapdragon 888+ and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Mid-range chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 660 and 680, are also vulnerable, along with various connectivity modules like FastConnect 6700, 6800, 6900, and 7800, as well as the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Affected brands and devices

The compromised chipsets are commonly found in devices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola. Interestingly, the iPhone 12 series, which uses the Snapdragon X55 modem, is also affected. However, it remains unclear if iPhone users were among those specifically targeted by the cyberattack.

Qualcomm releases patch to address vulnerability

In response to the vulnerability, Qualcomm has released a patch to various device manufacturers, urging them to apply the update as quickly as possible. Affected devices should receive software updates soon. Users are advised to stay alert and install the latest updates as soon as they become available to protect their devices.

Image Source : SNAPDRAGONCyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset

In related news, MediaTek has introduced its latest chipset, the Dimensity 9400. Optimized for edge-AI applications, gaming, and advanced photography, the new chipset promises significant performance improvements. It features a second-generation All Big Core design based on Arm's v9.2 CPU architecture, paired with an advanced GPU and NPU for power-efficient performance.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings low-light Video Calling mode: How to activate it?

WhatsApp's new Low-Light Mode enhances video calling in dim lighting, making it easier for users to connect with loved ones. Remember to activate this feature next time you're in a poorly lit room for a clearer, more vibrant video experience.

ALSO READ: Jio introduces 2 new recharge plans with unlimited 5G data

If you are a Jio user, and looking for an affordable recharge plan, then the telecom player comes with 2 recharge plans, which come bundled with unlimited 5G data and more. Here are the details of the plans and why they are good.