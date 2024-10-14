Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Cyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

Cyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

The vulnerable chipsets are commonly used in devices from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola. Also, the Snapdragon X55 modem, which is a part of the affected components, is integrated into the iPhone 12 series.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 16:23 IST
Cyberattack, Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets, QUALCOMM
Image Source : FILE Cyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

A recent cyberattack has exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets, posing a serious threat to Android users. The issue was discovered by Amnesty International's Security Lab and Google's Threat Analysis Group. Unlike widespread cyberattacks, this one targeted specific individuals, raising concerns about the attackers’ motives and the identities of the individuals targeted.

The range of chipsets impacted

Qualcomm's security bulletin reveals that at least 64 different chipsets are affected by this vulnerability. These include high-end processors like Snapdragon 888+ and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Mid-range chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 660 and 680, are also vulnerable, along with various connectivity modules like FastConnect 6700, 6800, 6900, and 7800, as well as the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Affected brands and devices

The compromised chipsets are commonly found in devices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola. Interestingly, the iPhone 12 series, which uses the Snapdragon X55 modem, is also affected. However, it remains unclear if iPhone users were among those specifically targeted by the cyberattack.

Qualcomm releases patch to address vulnerability

In response to the vulnerability, Qualcomm has released a patch to various device manufacturers, urging them to apply the update as quickly as possible. Affected devices should receive software updates soon. Users are advised to stay alert and install the latest updates as soon as they become available to protect their devices.

India Tv - qualcomm, qualcomm snapdragon,

Image Source : SNAPDRAGONCyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset

In related news, MediaTek has introduced its latest chipset, the Dimensity 9400. Optimized for edge-AI applications, gaming, and advanced photography, the new chipset promises significant performance improvements. It features a second-generation All Big Core design based on Arm's v9.2 CPU architecture, paired with an advanced GPU and NPU for power-efficient performance.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings low-light Video Calling mode: How to activate it?

Related Stories
Qualcomm inaugurates new chip design center, 6G research program in India

Qualcomm inaugurates new chip design center, 6G research program in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip launched for flagship Android devices

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip launched for flagship Android devices

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with support for WiFi 7, more launched: Check details

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 with support for WiFi 7, more launched: Check details

Qualcomm expands Snapdragon X series for AI PCs

Qualcomm expands Snapdragon X series for AI PCs

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to redefine premium mobile experience with personalized perform

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to redefine premium mobile experience with personalized perform

Global PC market surges to 62.5 million units as AI boom approaches

Global PC market surges to 62.5 million units as AI boom approaches

Dell partners with Qualcomm, Microsoft to launch Copilot+ AI PC range in India

Dell partners with Qualcomm, Microsoft to launch Copilot+ AI PC range in India

Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon chipset to power budget smartphones

Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon chipset to power budget smartphones

Cyber frauds: Centre launches new system to identify, block international spoofed calls

Cyber frauds: Centre launches new system to identify, block international spoofed calls

WhatsApp's new Low-Light Mode enhances video calling in dim lighting, making it easier for users to connect with loved ones. Remember to activate this feature next time you're in a poorly lit room for a clearer, more vibrant video experience.

ALSO READ: Jio introduces 2 new recharge plans with unlimited 5G data

If you are a Jio user, and looking for an affordable recharge plan, then the telecom player comes with 2 recharge plans, which come bundled with unlimited 5G data and more. Here are the details of the plans and why they are good.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement