Jio introduces 2 new recharge plans with unlimited 5G data

Reliance Jio has continued to cater to the needs of its Indian customers by launching new and attractive recharge plans. After revamping its portfolio in July 2024, the leading telecom player has now introduced two new prepaid recharge plans which come bundled with long validity and unlimited 5G data. These plans are priced at Rs 1028 and Rs 1029, offering a range of benefits for users seeking comprehensive options.

Details of Jio's Rs 1028 Recharge Plan

Jio's Rs 1028 plan offers customers a host of benefits, including:

Validity: 84 days of service. Unlimited calls: Free calling to any network for the entire validity period. Daily data: 2GB of 4G data per day, amounting to a total of 168GB over 84 days. Unlimited 5G data: Users in Jio 5G coverage areas can enjoy unlimited 5G data, conserving their 4G data usage. SMS: 100 free SMS per day. Additional benefits: Free membership of Swiggy One Lite and complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

Jio's Rs 1029 Recharge Plan: Details

The Rs 1029 plan from Jio offers almost the same benefits as the Rs 1028 plan but comes with a notable difference:

Validity : 84 days of service, matching the Rs 1028 plan.

: 84 days of service, matching the Rs 1028 plan. Unlimited calling and data : Free calling and 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited 5G data in Jio network areas.

: Free calling and 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited 5G data in Jio network areas. Free OTT subscription : Customers get a 3-month free Amazon Prime membership.

: Customers get a 3-month free Amazon Prime membership. Other perks: Access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud services.

A great time for Jio customers

These new plans are designed to give users the flexibility of long validity along with extensive data and entertainment options. With just a Rs 1 difference between the plans, users can choose based on their preference for either Swiggy One Lite membership or Amazon Prime. Both plans ensure that Jio continues to remain a competitive choice for those seeking value-packed prepaid recharge options.

