CMF Phone 2 Pro launching on April 28, with Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset

CMF by Nothing is ready to make a big splash in the mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The much-awaited device is all set to debut in India on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST, and ahead of the event, the company has revealed some exciting details about the phone’s performance and design.

Major performance boost with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

The biggest highlight is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which powers the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Compared to its predecessor, this new processor brings:

10 per cent better CPU performance

Up to 5 per cent improved graphics rendering

Improved power efficiency

Built on a modern fabrication process, the Dimensity 7300 Pro promises smoother multitasking, lag-free gaming, and efficient handling of day-to-day apps.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

Best-in-class gaming for BGMI fans

CMF is pitching the Phone 2 Pro as the “segment’s best gaming phone.” The device will support 120 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), offering ultra-smooth visuals for mobile gamers.

Other gaming-focused features include:

1000 Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-responsive controls

Up to 53 per cent improved network performance, ensuring smoother online gaming with fewer lags

This makes the CMF Phone 2 Pro a solid choice for gamers looking for top-tier performance without spending a fortune.

Eye-catching design with modular add-on support

CMF has teased the rear design of the Phone 2 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The phone will sport:

A matte-finish back panel with a glossy overlay

Visible screws and a unique CMF logo that changes colour based on the viewing angle

Additionally, reports suggest the device may feature an Accessory Point System, which could support modular add-ons like stands, card holders, or other useful attachments, adding both functionality and style.

Launch date and how to stay updated

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be launched in India on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST. Those interested in getting live updates can sign up at: https://bit.ly/3Rmyxsu

With powerful specs, gamer-friendly features, and a fresh design, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most exciting mid-range smartphones of 2024.