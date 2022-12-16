Christmas 2022: Best tech gift for your geek friend

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Christmas

What is Christmas without some innovative gifting ideas? It can however be hard to choose the latest tech products for a loved one who has an exacting taste and is always on the lookout for the most advanced gizmos. We are here to simplify the process with this list of the choicest tech offerings that can light up this season of joy.

XGIMI Elfin Projector

Provide limitless fun and entertainment to your loved ones by gifting the state-of-the-art, XGIMI's Elfin projector. With its 800 ANSI Lumens, FHD resolution, and state-of-the-art proprietary technologies, Elfin provides a stunning and enriching visual and audio experience. Its throw ratio of 1.2:1 makes it possible to set up the projector in any place of your choice regardless of the room size. Elfin’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation Technology, Auto Keystone Correction, and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance facilitate a hassle-free watching experience. Its 60Hz motion compensation (MEMC) and low latency deliver blur-free images and its X-VUE 2.0 image engine provides colour clarity to the 25000-hour lifespan projector. To enhance the music experience with high-quality sound, the projector comes with two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers. Elfin is also integrated with Android TV and Google Play Store to provide access to more than 5000 apps including Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. It has also a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant feature. Its thickness of just 1.97 inches also makes it easier to carry in a backpack.

Bose QuietComfort® 45 Headphone

Bose QuietComfort® (QC) 45 headphone is an ideal gifting option for those looking for a world-class, acoustic, noise-cancelling audio experience. The device also provides options to select between a Quiet mode (full noise cancelling) or Aware mode (cognizant of the outdoor sound). Enjoy disturbance-free conversations with friends or colleagues with Bose’s four external microphones with a noise-rejecting algorithm. For a comfortable headphone-wearing experience, QC 45 comes with smooth pleatless ear cushions of plush synthetic leather and minimal clamping force. A 15-minute charge enables one to use the earphone for 3 hours and it can be connected to two devices at once with Bluetooth connectivity. Bose's TriPort acoustic architecture produces high-fidelity sound. The bass, mid-range, and treble can be adjusted with its EQ (Equalizer).

HERO Lectro F6i Bicycle

Go green this Christmas, by gifting the HERO Lectro F6i bicycle to your loved ones. Bicycles have once again become popular among eco-sensitive and fitness-conscious people. HERO Lectro F6i, with its 55-kilometre range in one charge, will be a perfect travelling companion. The bicycle has a strong alloy frame with a semi-integrated battery system while the pedals have an anti-skid alloy design with a reflector. The strong and sturdy bicycle has a LED lamp in the front and a cordless solar rear LED light. It also has an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Tag) key lock function. It comes with a detachable battery of 11.6Ah with a charging time of six hours. The E-cycle with a power of around 250 Watts comes with a warranty card and a tool kit. Lectro F6i also lets anyone record their rides with the i-smart app.

Fujifilm Instax Camera mini11

Help a loved one to capture the joy of Christmas with this futuristic camera. Grab the stylish, lightweight and user-friendly Instax Fujifilm mini 11 slim camera which has an automatic exposure feature and calculates the brightness of the environment and adjusts the shutter speed accordingly. One can also develop the film, in just 90 seconds. However, this time span may vary as per the ambient temperature. It also has automatic exposure control and light adjustment. Mini 11 also provides the best picture not only in the standard mode but also while taking selfies thanks to the slick built-in selfie lens. The camera also has customizable shutter buttons. The Instax Mini 11 camera box comes with colour film (20 shots per pack), an Instax fridge magnet, and batteries.

Sony’s Play Station 5 (PS5)

Engage in an immersive, deep, and interactive gaming experience with Sony's latest Play Station 5 video game console. It comes with an ultra-high-speed SSD (Solid-State Drive) and provides support for haptic feedback, adaptive figures, and 3D audio (via inbuilt TV speakers or analog/USB stereo headphones). The DualSense wireless controllers provide new gaming sensations. While the haptic feedback feature facilitates responsive vibrations for the in-game choices. The adaptive triggers help one feel connected to the onscreen movements while the built-in microphone and headset jack facilitate chats with friends during gaming. There is also a mute button to switch off the voice capture. The ‘create’ button helps to capture and broadcast memorable gaming experiences to the outer world. It also has a built-in battery, integrated speaker, and motion sensor. Through Bluetooth, one can also pair their DualSense wireless controller directly to an iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV.

