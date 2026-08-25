ChatGPT may soon let user lock private chats with a PIN or fingerprint: How it works?

New Delhi:

ChatGPT might soon get a new feature that lets you lock specific chats. Although OpenAI has not said anything about it officially yet, as per an Android Authority report, some hidden code was found with phrases like ‘locked chats’ and 'protect chats’. This means that OpenAI is testing a way to add extra security to certain conversations.

How could ChatGPT-locked chats work?

Users could safeguard important chats—like those with personal details or sensitive topics—with a PIN, fingerprint, or other biometric methods. That means users will not have to delete a conversation or use Temporary Chat to keep it private.

The chat would stay in the history, but users will need to unlock it before reading it. Handy if you do not want someone snooping when they have access to your device.

Locked chats could be different from Temporary Chats

Temporary Chat is for things you do not want saved at all – once you are done, it vanishes. Locked Chats would stick around but be protected. That way, you can refer back to something sensitive later without it popping up in your main chat list.

What about ChatGPT memory?

Now, there is an interesting twist with ChatGPT’s Memory. The leaked code hints that locked conversations would keep their info contained, so ChatGPT would not use details from a locked chat when answering questions in other chats.

If OpenAI actually rolls this out, it means private conversations stay private, even from the AI. Still, this is all based on early app code, so nothing’s confirmed.

Why could chat lock be useful?

People share all kinds of personal stuff with ChatGPT: career questions, money talk, job applications, the works. Giving users a PIN or fingerprint option means you’re in control, especially if your device is not always in your hands.

When will Chat Lock arrive on ChatGPT?

It is not official yet, but speculations state that it might come by next year. The feature is just sitting in inactive code, so OpenAI could tweak it, delay it, or scrap it entirely. For now, all you can do is use Temporary Chat or rely on your device’s security. We’ll have to wait for an official update.

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