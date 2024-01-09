CES 2024: New laptops announced from Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY New laptops announced from Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more

A number of tech players around the world made their presence in the CES 2024, which is taking place in Las Vegas. There are brands like Dell, Lenovo, Acer and MSI which have announced a new lineup of laptops with innovative features, which further include Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities.

Lenovo

has unveiled the newest lineup of Microsoft Windows 11 ‘Yoga’ laptops which will come equipped with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, a new software for creators, artists and anybody who is looking forward to harnessing the power of generative AI.

Headlining the new generation of Yoga laptops include:

Yoga Pro 9i

Yoga 9i 2-in-1

Both the devices will come bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve.

The other models that the company has announced are:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1

Dell

Dell introduced three new gaming notebooks at CES 2024, they are

Alienware m16 R2

Ultra-premium x16 R2

m18 R2

According to the company, the ‘Alienware m16 R2’ has been a redesigned gaming laptop that majorly prioritises performance, portability and flexibility.

The ultra-premium ‘Alienware x16 R2’ has been engineered for premium performance and can devote up to 175W of dedicated graphics power with 12-phase voltage regulation stacked on top of brand-new Intel Core Ultra processor technology.

Packed with up-to-the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with up-to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, the juggernaut ‘Alienware m18 R2’ promises superior performance, overclocking capabilities and significant efficiency improvements to thermal capacity.

MSI

MSI has announced the latest AI-powered laptop lineup, which will be powered by the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in Intel Core Ultra processor.

The company has introduced its newly designed 18-inch gaming laptop family -- Titan 18 HX, the extreme performance powerhouse Raider 18 HX, and the lightweight 18-inch gaming laptop Stealth 18 AI Studio.

To showcase extreme performance, both the Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX are equipped with Intel 14th gen Core i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

Acer

Acer has unleashed a new AI-powered 'Swift' laptop with new Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024. The Swift family laptops include three models:

Swift Go 16

Swift Go 14

Swift X 14

As per the company, new Swift Go models deliver striking OLED clarity in 14 and 16-inch designs paired with Intel Wi-Fi 7, improved AI-powered abilities and new usability features.

The Acer Swift X 14 is designed with everything creators and students need -- with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, 120+ Nvidia RTX-accelerated apps, and pre-loaded Nvidia Studio Drivers, and includes a Calman-Verified and Acer Light Sensing-enhanced 2.8K OLED display.

IANS