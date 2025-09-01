Car launches in September 2025: Fresh models of SUVs and EVs set to hit showrooms Here is a list of upcoming cars which are scheduled to launch in September 2025 in the Indian market. Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata, Citroën, VinFast and Volvo have bigger plans just ahead of the launch.

New Delhi:

India will be witnessing some of the promising auto technology this month (September 2025), with several launches lined up from leading auto brand for thsoe who are planning to upgrade. Expect new SUVs and EVs from leading brands like Maruti Suzuki, Citroën, VinFast, Volvo, Mahindra and Tata- all will be bringing modern designs, advanced features and competitive pricing suiting the needs of the Indian market.

1. Maruti Suzuki’s new SUV (Escudo): Launching on September 3

Maruti Suzuki will be unleashing its brand-new mid-size SUV, likely to be named Escudo. The launch has been scheduled for September 3. Positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, it is expected to offer variants with petrol, hybrid, and CNG powertrains. Features may include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, powered tailgate, Dolby Atmos audio, and more.

2. Citroën Basalt X: Launching on September 5

Scheduled to launch on September 5, Citroën is set to launch the Basalt X, an upgraded version of its coupe-style Basalt SUV. Expect cosmetic enhancements, interior refreshes, and new finishes while retaining the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

3. VinFast VF6 and VF7 EV SUVs: Launching on September 6

VinFast is set to mark its entry in the Indian market on September 6 with two electric SUVs- VF6 and VF7.

The compact VF6 offers a 59.6 kWh battery (WLTP range around 480 km), while the premium VF7 comes in FWD (204 hp) and AWD (350 hp) versions with a 70.8 kWh battery (around 431 to 450 km WLTP).

4. Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected late this month

A refreshed version of the iconic Mahindra Thar is expected mid-to-late September this year. It will feature updated styling, a redesigned bumper, new alloy wheels, and upgraded interiors, potentially including a triple-screen dashboard. By the time of writing, there has been no official timeline announced by the company.

5. Volvo EX30 EV: Mid-September launch

Volvo will introduce the EX30, its most affordable EV yet, in mid-September (timeline unspecified). It sports a 69 kWh battery, 272 hp motor, and an estimated 474 km WLTP range. Expect a premium, sustainable interior and luxury features at a competitive price.

6. Tata Sierra EV – Expected September 16

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Sierra EV, a retro-styled EV SUV, around September 16. Estimated pricing falls between Rs 25 to 30 lakh, offering electric mobility with unmistakable character.