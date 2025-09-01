Sam Altman to challenge Elon Musk’s Neuralink with new brain-tech startup Merge Labs Sam Altman is reportedly launching a new startup called Merge Labs, which will compete with Elon Musk’s Neuralink in brain-computer interface technology. This move sets the stage for a fresh rivalry between Musk and Altman, with the future of human-AI integration hanging in the balance.

New Delhi:

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is reportedly co-founding a new brain-to-computer interface startup called Merge Labs, which aims to compete directly with Elon Musk’s Neuralink. According to the Financial Times, Merge Labs is raising funds and could be valued at around USD 850 million. Sources suggest OpenAI’s venture team may contribute, though the talks are still at an early stage.

What is Merge Labs working on?

Merge Labs is said to be collaborating with Alex Blania, who leads Tools for Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin- a digital ID project that verifies human identity through eye-scanning. The startup’s core mission will focus on building brain-computer interface (BCI) technology that connects the human brain directly to digital devices.

How does it compete with Neuralink?

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, founded in 2016, has already made significant strides. The company is currently conducting clinical trials with people suffering from severe paralysis, enabling them to control computers and devices using just their thoughts. Neuralink raised USD 600 million in June 2023, reaching a valuation of USD 9 billion.

If successful, Merge Labs could become a direct competitor, offering similar or even advanced neurotechnology to push humans closer to what futurists call “the singularity” — the merging of humans and AI.

A longstanding rivalry between Altman and Musk

The rivalry between Sam Altman and Elon Musk goes back years. Musk co-founded OpenAI but left in 2018 after differences in vision. Since then, the two tech giants have often clashed, including a recent public spat on X (formerly Twitter). Now, with Altman stepping into Musk’s brain-tech territory, the competition is expected to heat up even further.

What this means for the future

If Merge Labs succeeds, it could reshape how humans interact with technology in daily life, especially for people with neurological disorders. For Indian readers, this represents the growing importance of AI and biotech innovation, and how global tech leaders are racing to merge human intelligence with machines.