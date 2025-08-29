BSNL's new plan is DTH killer: 25 OTT platforms and 450 live TV channels, starting at Rs 5 per day BSNL has launched a premium plan for its BiTV service that offers users access to over 450 live TV channels and 25 premium OTT apps for just Rs 5 per day.

BSNL has once again made a significant move in the telecom space. The government-owned operator has launched the premium plan for its BiTV service. While the company already provides free BiTV access to its mobile users, this new premium plan offers a wider selection of live TV channels and free subscriptions to 25 premium OTT apps, including SonyLIV, Zee5, and OTT Play. This new offer for internet TV could make traditional DTH set-top boxes obsolete.

BSNL BiTV Premium plan details

BSNL officially announced this new plan via its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The BiTV premium plan costs Rs 151 per month, which breaks down to just Rs 5 per day. This provides users with access to over 450 live TV channels and 25 premium OTT platforms. The company has not yet disclosed any other benefits included in the plan.

“Stream 450+ Live TV Channels & 25+ OTTs with BSNL BiTV Premium Pack - All-In-One Entertainment at ₹151!,” BSNL wrote in an X post.

According to the post, the plan provides access to OTT apps such as SonyLIV, ShemarooMe, SunNXT, Fancode, and ETV Win, in addition to more than 450 live TV channels from various genres. BSNL has dubbed this an "All-in-One Entertainment" solution.

Two affordable plans also introduced

In addition to the premium plan, BSNL has also introduced two more budget-friendly options. According to a Telecom Talk report, the company is offering a 30-day "entertainment pack" for Rs 28, which gives users access to seven OTT apps plus nine complimentary OTT apps.

A similar plan is available for Rs 29, with a slightly different selection of OTT apps. Both of these regional-focused plans offer similar benefits to the Rs 28 pack but with a different app lineup.

