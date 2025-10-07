BSNL launches new ultra-cheap 30-day plan with unlimited calling and other benefits BSNL has introduced a cheap 30-day recharge plan featuring unlimited calling and multiple benefits. The plan is active across all BSNL circles nationwide.

State-owned telecom company BSNL recently celebrated its 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee) by announcing several significant gifts for its users. To mark the occasion, BSNL's 4G service was launched nationwide simultaneously. Furthermore, the company is preparing to launch its 5G service by the end of this year.

In October, the company rolled out several attractive offers for its users, including an exceptionally affordable 30-day prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and data.

BSNL's affordable 30-day plan (Rs 225)

The BSNL recharge plan costs Rs 225 and provides the following benefits:

Unlimited calling across India (including free national roaming).

2.5 GB of high-speed data daily.

100 free SMS messages daily.

Free access to BiTV with over 350 live TV channels and OTT apps.

This plan offers significant savings compared to private telecom companies. A 30-day plan with 2.5 GB of daily data from private competitors typically costs between Rs 100 and Rs 180 more than BSNL's. For example, Airtel and Vi's equivalent 30-day plans cost around Rs 399, making them Rs 174 more expensive than BSNL's.

Regarding benefits, the private companies' plans offer the same features: 2.5 GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free daily SMS messages.

Network expansion and connectivity

To provide better connectivity to its users, BSNL has also installed 100,000 new 4G towers. The company is currently working to install an additional 100,000 new 4G towers, aiming to provide a better network across the entire country.

Growing subscriber base

In a significant shift, state-owned BSNL added more new mobile customers than Bharti Airtel in August, marking its best performance in almost a year. Reliance Jio, however, still topped the subscriber charts, as per TRAI data.

