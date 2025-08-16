BSNL launches new plan with 1 Gbps speed, 9500GB data, and free OTT subscriptions BSNL has introduced an impressive broadband plan offering internet at a superfast speed of 1 Gbps. Users will also receive free OTT benefits and 9500 GB of data every month.

New Delhi:

BSNL has introduced a new "Fiber Ruby OTT" broadband plan to celebrate Independence Day. The company announced this new plan on its official X handle, which is available with a discount of up to Rs 1,000.

This offer is valid until September 13, 2025, and is available for 1, 6, 12, or 24-month subscriptions. Users who opt for a new connection can also receive an additional discount of up to Rs 1,000.

Fiber Ruby OTT plan details

For a monthly price of Rs 4,799, users get:

High-Speed Data: Access to a super-fast speed of 1 Gbps. You'll get 9500GB of high-speed data every month, after which the speed will drop to 45 Mbps for unlimited usage.

Unlimited Calling: Unlimited calling is included to any number across India. International calls are charged at Rs 1.20 per minute.

OTT Benefits: Free access to 23 OTT apps, including JioHotstar, LionsGate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, and EpicOn.

Pricing and offers

6-Month Plan: The plan costs Rs 28,794 but includes a Rs 1,000 discount. All the benefits of the monthly plan, including unlimited calling and 9500GB of 1 Gbps data, are included every month.

12-Month Plan: The annual plan costs Rs 57,588. Users receive one month of free service and a discount of up to Rs 1,000.

24-Month Plan: The two-year plan is priced at Rs 1,15,176 and comes with three months of free service.

Meanwhile, BSNL has started a soft launch of its 4G network in Delhi. This means that people in the area can start using 4G services, but it's being offered through a partner's network. This partner will help ensure that users have the coverage they need to access the service. BSNL explains that this soft launch allows customers to use 4G on compatible devices, provided they have BSNL SIM cards.

