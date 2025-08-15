BSNL introduces eSIM and anti-spam tools to boost user security and convenience BSNL has introduced the eSIM facility in the Tamil Nadu circle and plans to expand it nationwide. The company has also launched its 4G service in Delhi.

New Delhi:

State-owned telecom company BSNL has launched a new e-SIM facility for its customers, starting with the Tamil Nadu circle. The company plans to expand this service nationwide in phases, a move that will put it on par with private telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

How the e-SIM facility works

This new feature allows users to subscribe to BSNL services on compatible devices without needing a physical SIM card. Instead, subscribers can download the SIM profile using a secure QR code. The know-your-customer (KYC) formalities will be completed at BSNL customer service centers.

BSNL's Chief Managing Director, Robert J Ravi, stated that the e-SIM technology "represents the company’s dedication to providing advanced and secure connectivity in line with the Digital India initiative". He also highlighted the benefits for customers, who can now activate their service easily, have two phone numbers on a single device, and enjoy enhanced security compared to traditional plastic SIM cards.

Availability and activation

During this initial rollout, customers with e-SIM-compatible devices can visit their nearest BSNL customer service center with a valid ID. BSNL staff will assist them with a quick digital verification process and provide a one-time QR code to download the e-SIM profile. This service is available for both new customers and existing ones who wish to switch from a physical SIM to an e-SIM.

Anti-spam and anti-smishing protection

In a related development, BSNL has also started rolling out anti-spam and anti-smishing protection for its users across the country. This feature is designed to protect subscribers from scams that use text messages to lure them into revealing sensitive information, which can lead to financial loss or even identity theft.

The solution, developed by Tanla Platforms, can be activated directly on the network side and does not require users to install a separate mobile application or change their device settings.

